Mark Cuban Foundation and UNC Asheville Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Asheville Teens

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with UNC Asheville, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Asheville this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with UNC Asheville, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place in Asheville, is hosted and staffed by UNC Asheville, a public liberal arts and sciences university in the UNC System known for small, dynamic classes and a nationally recognized undergraduate research program. The university's low student-faculty ratio and hands-on approach to learning give students direct experience through research, internships, and community engagement, reflecting the same spirit of applied learning the Bootcamp brings to participants.

UNC Asheville is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“UNC Asheville is thrilled to serve as the host site for the first Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp in Western North Carolina, in partnership with Buncombe County Schools,” said Kimberly van Noort, Chancellor of UNC Asheville. "This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to educating the next generation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and to working hand-in-hand with local school systems and the broader Asheville community to build a robust workforce pipeline for our region. We see this as the first of many such partnerships as we work together to harness the power and promise of emerging technologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness across our community."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About UNC Asheville