Mark Cuban Foundation and Palm Beach State College Bring Free AI Bootcamp to West Palm Beach Teens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Palm Beach State College, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in West Palm Beach this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Palm Beach State College, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in West Palm Beach is hosted and staffed by Palm Beach State College and The Cox Science Center and Aquarium.

Palm Beach State College is one of more than 35 organizations selected to host camps across the U.S.

"Every student deserves a seat at the table when it comes to shaping the future of technology," said Mark Howard, Director of the Palm Beach County STEM Ecosystem. "This bootcamp gives them hands-on experience building AI tools, not just learning about them from the sidelines. Thanks to our business community's continued investment, we're showing young people in Palm Beach County that innovation isn't something that happens somewhere else. It happens here, and it can start with them."

"The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is excited to see this bootcamp return for another year and proud to participate as a community partner once again," said Carla Duhaney, Chief Experience & Education Officer of Cox Science Center and Aquarium. "Programs like this matter because they give students in our own backyard direct access to the skills shaping tomorrow's workforce. We're thankful to the Mark Cuban Foundation and the other participating organizations for making this hands-on learning experience possible.”

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About the Palm Beach County STEM Ecosystem

The Palm Beach County STEM Ecosystem is a collective-impact initiative of private, public, and nonprofit partners committed to cultivating and sustaining world-class STEM opportunities for all learners throughout the region. Hosted by the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, the Ecosystem connects educators, industry leaders, and community.

About The Cox Science Center and Aquarium

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s purpose is transforming lives by opening every mind to science. The Science Center features immersive, educational exhibits, a 10,000-gallon aquarium, an outdoor science trail and more. The Cox Amphitheater hosts daily live science shows and special events. In 2021, the Center launched a transformative capital expansion campaign. Construction began in May 2024 with completion expected in 2027. To learn more about CSCA, call 561.832.1988 or visit coxsciencecenter.org.