4 Daily Brain Health Habits for Better Cognition

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Your brain works hard for you, so it’s only fair to return the favor by practicing simple everyday habits to keep this important organ strong and thriving.

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Start by tweaking your daily routine to focus on these four habits.

Prioritize Sleep

Getting quality sleep is vital for proper brain function. If you find you’ve slipped into the habit of staying up later than you should or notice your sleep being disrupted during the night, those are signs to revisit your sleep hygiene practices. Start by establishing a regular bedtime and wake-up time that will give you the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep. Turn your bedroom into a comfortable refuge from the world – keep it cool and dark, and set up fans or noise machines if you need them to quiet your mind. Avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime and try switching to a book instead of a screen when it’s time to wind down.

Eat Smart

Just like the rest of the body, the brain is nourished by food. Some of its favorite foods are options rich in healthy fats like fish, avocado, olive oil and nuts, as well as vegetables like leafy greens, which offer carotenoids, and fruits such as grapes, which deliver antioxidants and other polyphenols.

Combine several of these powerful brain-boosting foods at once with this California Grape and Sardine Avocado Toast recipe. The fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the avocado offers a boost of healthy unsaturated fat, while the grapes add protective dietary flavonols, which may help promote anti-inflammatory and beneficial antioxidant activity.

A study published in the scientific journal “Neurology” found a higher intake of certain flavonols – including three naturally found in grapes – is associated with a 48% decreased risk of developing Alzheimer dementia.

Get Moving

Adding even more proof that what’s good for your body is good for your mind, getting regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your brain. Motivate yourself by choosing a form of movement you genuinely enjoy, whether it’s a daily walk on a nearby nature trail, a dance class, a bike ride or a heart-pumping workout video.

Challenge Your Mind

Don’t forget to give your brain its own workout, too. Doing something mentally stimulating every day is a great way to keep yourself sharp, and there are plenty of ideas to choose from. Try learning a new language, picking up a musical instrument, playing a mind-engaging card or board game, doing a puzzle, reading a book or immersing yourself in a creative writing or art project. The options are nearly endless, and if you want to make your brain extra happy, you can snack on handfuls of grapes as you enjoy your hobby.

Learn more about the connection between grapes and brain health and discover more recipes by visiting GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

California Grape and Sardine Avocado Toast

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 large firm, ripe avocado, halved and pitted 4 small slices rustic whole grain bread (1/2-inch thick), toasted or grilled 1 individual container sardines in olive oil or water, drained 1/2 cup quartered red and black Grapes from California Aleppo pepper flakes fresh cilantro, snipped 1 lemon half salt (optional)

With spoon, scoop avocado out of skin and use fork to coarsely mash. Spread onto bread slices and top with whole or torn sardines. Sprinkle grapes over sardines. Top with generous sprinkle of Aleppo pepper, cilantro, squeeze of fresh lemon and salt, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 290 calories; 11 g protein; 29 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (50% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 20 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium; 6g fiber.

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