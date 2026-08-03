Mark Cuban Foundation and Bonton Farms Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Dallas Teens

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Bonton Farms, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Dallas this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 3, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Bonton Farms, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Dallas is hosted and staffed by Bonton Farms, an urban farm spanning over 40 acres with five social enterprises, including a farm, market cafe, coffee house, farmers market, and preservatory. Beyond growing food, the organization works to disrupt systems of inequity in the local community, helping residents access the seven human essentials needed to thrive.

Bonton Farms is one of more than 35 organizations selected to host camps across the U.S.

“Transformation happens when opportunity meets community,” said Darryl Atwaters, Director of Development at Bonton Farms. “Bonton Farms is cultivating health, hope, and lasting change; one life, one family, and one neighborhood at a time."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays, underserved 9th-12th-grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About the Bonton Farms T.E.A.C.H.E.S. Transformation:

At Bonton Farms, transformation starts with connection — to opportunity, to knowledge, and to one another. Our work is rooted in advancing Transportation, Education, Access to Fair Credit, Community, Health and Wellness, Economic Stability, and Safe and Affordable Housing to create lasting change in South Dallas.

Through integrated programs and partnerships, we help individuals overcome barriers to mobility, expand access to quality education and financial resources, strengthen community bonds, improve overall health, and build pathways toward stable employment and housing. Together, these efforts empower residents to create brighter futures for themselves while cultivating a more resilient and thriving neighborhood.