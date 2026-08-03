Mark Cuban Foundation and DriveTime Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Tempe Teens

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with DriveTime, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Tempe this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with DriveTime, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Tempe is hosted and staffed by DriveTime.

DriveTime is one of more than 35 companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

"We’re so excited to open our doors and welcome the next generation of learners this fall, our fifth year hosting the AI Bootcamp with our partners at Mark Cuban Foundation,” said Robyn Jordan, Head of People at DriveTime. “The DriveTime Family of Brands remains committed to being at the intersection of education and innovation to help students expand their skill set and pave paths for their future careers. It's always a great experience to see their learning and growth happen in real-time with the support of our teams."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

About DriveTime

The DriveTime Brand Family brings a contemporary perspective to the pre-owned car buying experience. At the intersection of technology and innovation, the family of companies uses proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of purchasing, financing, and protecting vehicles. Through its mission of creating opportunities and improving lives, DriveTime is dedicated to helping customers get behind the wheel of a reliable car, supporting its customers through the life of their loan, and providing the necessary ancillary products and warranties. Together, the brand family places a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle to get them on the path to ownership.