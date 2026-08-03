Mark Cuban Foundation and ThoughtSpot Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Mountain View Teens

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with ThoughtSpot, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Mountain View, this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with ThoughtSpot, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Mountain View is hosted and staffed by ThoughtSpot, an AI-powered analytics company that empowers everyone in an organization to ask data questions in natural language, get AI-powered answers and insights, and take action.

ThoughtSpot is one of more than 35 companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

"ThoughtSpot is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps for a sixth year, " said Cindi Howson, Chief Data & AI Strategy Officer at ThoughtSpot. “As AI reshapes every aspect of our world, giving these students hands-on experience and a strong foundation in data and AI literacy is more critical than ever. We are proud to help inspire the next generation of innovators who will not only build the future of technology but do so with a deep understanding of its ethical responsibilities and power for good,"

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/apply .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org/students .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform company that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. The platform’s unified capabilities are amplified by a comprehensive suite of specialized Spotter agents that automate every stage of the analytics workflow, empowering analysts, data engineers, developers and business users to deliver real-time actionable insights that drive growth. By combining agentic AI with ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, businesses empower every user to confidently discover proactive insights from their data, creating real-time decisioning with impact. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Huel and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.