Mark Cuban Foundation and Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Chicago Teens

CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Youth Advocate Programs, Inc., will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Chicago, this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Youth Advocate Programs, Inc., the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Chicago is hosted and staffed by Youth Advocate Programs (YAP©), Inc., a national nonprofit founded in 1975 that delivers community-based alternatives to youth incarceration and congregate care nationally.

Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. is one of more than 35 organizations selected to host camps across the U.S.

“Youth Advocate Programs is honored to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to present the Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp to our program participants in the Chicago area,” said YAP President and CEO Gary Ivory. “Youth justice-involved young people and those facing other complex challenges thrive when given opportunities to see and nurture their strengths. Knowing this firsthand, we are especially grateful to be able to offer the AI Bootcamp to our Chicago participants, understanding that it will open life-changing educational and economic doors for these young people."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Youth Advocate Programs (YAP©), Inc.

Founded by Tom Jeffers in 1975, YAP© collaborates with community and public systems backed by philanthropic funders to deliver four signature programs: Youth and Family Empowerment, Bringing Systems Change, Global Capacity Building, and Investing in Economic Mobility. YAP©’s decades of service include working with many young people whose histories include serious offenses, multiple arrests, and lengthy out-of-home placements. John Jay College of Criminal Justice research found 86% of YAP©’s youth justice participants remain arrest free, and six – 12 months after completing the program, nearly 90% of the youth still lived in their communities with less than 5% of participants in secure placement. Partnering with public safety systems, YAP© also applies principles of its alternative-to-youth incarceration community-based individual and family “wraparound” services model to help cities reduce violence. Learn more about YAP© and how you can support the national nonprofit’s work at yapinc.org.