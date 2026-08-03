Solutions30 continues to reduce its exposure to the fibre deployment market in France

In France, Solutions30 is implementing a strategy to reposition its activities towards the markets offering the most attractive development prospects, particularly Energy and Technology services. As part of this strategy, the Group continues to reduce its exposure to the now-mature fibre deployment market.

The share of Connectivity activities, which comprise services provided to telecommunications operators, in Solutions30’s revenue in France has thus decreased from 72% in 2022 to 45% in 2025. This reduction is set to continue, with the gradual cessation, in the second half of 2026, of the activities related to a major fibre-optic deployment contract. This contract, whose operating margin had become negative, represented annual revenue corresponding to approximately 38% of Solutions30’s revenue in France and 13% of the Group’s consolidated revenue for the 2025 financial year.

The end of this contract is part of the transformation undertaken by Solutions30 in order to reduce its exposure to mature markets, and gradually refocus its resources on activities that offer better prospects for growth and profitability.

This development is leading Solutions30 to progressively adapt the organisation of its French operations to their new level of activity, in accordance with applicable procedures and through dialogue with the stakeholders involved. Its scope and pace will depend on how activity levels and market conditions in France evolve.

« This reduction in our exposure to the fibre-optic deployment market in France marks a new step in the repositioning of our French activities, in line with the Group’s strategy. It will have a significant impact on our revenue in France, but will reduce our dependence on a market that has reached maturity and whose profitability levels no longer meet our objectives. Over time, we intend to focus our resources on our more promising markets, particularly in Energy and Technology services », commented Antoine MIRABEL, CEO of Solutions30’s French operations.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

Contact



Individual Shareholders:

Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 – actionnaires@solutions30.com



Analysts/Investors:

investor.relations@solutions30.com

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media.relations@solutions30.com

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