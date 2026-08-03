IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 27th July to 31st July 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|9 022
|159,0397
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 091
|158,6554
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|200
|158,2000
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|12 313
|159.9296
Attachment