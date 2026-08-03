IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 27th July to 31st July 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/07/2026FR00102591509 022159,0397XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/07/2026FR00102591503 091158,6554XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2026FR0010259150 200158,2000XPAR
   TOTAL12 313159.9296 

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Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31_2026
GlobeNewswire

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