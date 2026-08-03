Astanza Laser Celebrates National Tattoo Removal Day with Exclusive Community Offers and Expert Insights

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of people live with tattoo regret, but many hesitate to act due to a lack of awareness about how safe, effective, and accessible modern laser technology has become. National Tattoo Removal Day , celebrated annually on August 14th, is designed to solve exactly that. This special occasion motivates consumers to overcome the fear of the unknown and take that first step, while giving practitioners a dedicated opportunity to educate the public on the safety, efficacy, and evolution of modern laser technology.

Corporate Sponsor and Community Initiative

National Tattoo Removal Day is anchored by two powerful collaborations that embody our commitment to technological excellence and human transformation.

Empowering Practitioners with Quanta System

As our exclusive corporate sponsor , Quanta System , delivers world-class, medical grade laser technology engineered for safety, precision and performance. Quanta works hand-in-hand with Astanza to elevate technical standards and amplify the voices of aesthetic practitioners worldwide.

“At Quanta System, we see skin as a canvas that tells each person’s unique story. Throughout life, that story evolves, and people should have the freedom to change, redefine, or leave behind elements that no longer reflect who they are.

National Tattoo Removal Day highlights the transformative power of technology in helping people turn the page and begin a new chapter with confidence.

We are proud to stand alongside Astanza Laser in supporting an initiative that celebrates not only clinical innovation, but also the opportunity for personal growth, renewal, and positive change.”

– Girolamo Lionetti, CEO – Quanta System S.p.A.

Changing Lives with The Men of Nehemiah

Beyond technology, Astanza is committed to community renewal. Astanza will provide exclusive, complimentary laser tattoo removal treatments to participants of The Men of Nehemiah , a highly respected recovery and rehabilitation organization dedicated to helping each man successfully reunite with his family and community.

While tattoo removal is a popular cosmetic choice for many, for the Men of Nehemiah, it represents the removal of employment barriers, the shedding of past stigmas, and a critical step toward rebuilding their lives. Astanza Laser is utilizing this national day to spotlight our collaboration and the profound impact of physical transformation on social reintegration.

Media Availability & Opportunities

Local media outlets are highly encouraged to reach out to the Astanza Laser team for unique angles, visuals, and expert commentary surrounding National Tattoo Removal Day.

Available media opportunities include:

Live On-Camera Demonstrations: See the advanced laser technology in action (safe for broadcast).

See the advanced laser technology in action (safe for broadcast). Expert Interviews: Deep dives with certified laser technicians on the science of tattoo removal, changing demographics, and why "tattoo regret" is a shrinking stigma.

Deep dives with certified laser technicians on the science of tattoo removal, changing demographics, and why "tattoo regret" is a shrinking stigma. Compelling Human-Interest Stories: Interviews with local clients willing to share their deeply personal journeys of transformation and fresh starts.



To schedule an interview, request high-res B-roll/images, or secure a media spot for August 14th, please contact our team at (800) 364-9010.

About Astanza Laser