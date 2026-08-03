Mark Cuban Foundation and Red Wing Public Schools Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Red Wing Teens

RED WING, Minn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Red Wing Public Schools, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students this fall. Red Wing is one of more than 35 locations selected to host camps across the U.S.

The three-session bootcamp is being brought to the community through Red Wing Public Schools’ Flight Path 2030 initiative, with funding provided by Dwight and Dian Diercks. Any student who will be at least 13 years old at the time of the bootcamp is eligible to apply. Applicants do not need to be enrolled in Red Wing Public Schools to participate.

The bootcamp will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 31, Nov. 7, and Nov. 14. Meals, transportation assistance and technology will be provided at no cost. Students must plan to attend all 3 days.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Red Wing Public Schools, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

The AI Bootcamp gives students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“Red Wing Public Schools is proud to bring this opportunity to our community,” said Superintendent Bob Jaszczak. “Artificial intelligence is already shaping how people learn, work, and solve problems. This bootcamp gives young people from the Red Wing area an accessible, hands-on introduction to AI while helping them understand how to use it responsibly, creatively, and with purpose.”

This opportunity advances Flight Path 2030, Red Wing Public Schools’ five-year initiative to prepare every student for a world shaped by artificial intelligence, computing, and data. Through Flight Path 2030, the district is expanding access to AI literacy, data fluency, computational thinking, advanced coursework, career-connected learning, and community partnerships.

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp in Red Wing is made possible through a partnership between Red Wing Public Schools, Red Wing Ignite, and the Jones Family Foundation.

Students may apply and sign up for updates at markcubanai.org.

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals. Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

Red Wing Public Schools Flight Path 2030 is a districtwide initiative to prepare students for a rapidly changing, AI-enabled future. Supported by a transformative gift from Dwight and Dian Diercks and aligned with the Winger Portrait of a Graduate, it expands access to computer science, data literacy, responsible AI learning, and real-world experiences that help students think critically, solve problems creatively, and contribute as engaged citizens and compassionate leaders. Learn more at https://www.redwing.k12.mn.us/our-district/flight-path-2030.

Red Wing Ignite (Ignite) is a regional innovation center headquartered in Red Wing, Minnesota, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and growing businesses through education, acceleration programs, mentorship, and community collaboration. By connecting people, ideas, and resources, Ignite helps drive innovation, economic growth, and opportunity in Red Wing, southeast Minnesota and beyond. Learn more at ignitemn.org .