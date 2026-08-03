Shea Homes Opens Model Homes at Trilogy Evergreen, Bringing Its Nationally Recognized Active Adult Lifestyle to Houston for the First Time

Conroe, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilogy by Shea Homes, recognized as America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder for 14 consecutive years, will celebrate the opening of its new model home gallery at Trilogy Evergreen on Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The opening marks the brand's first-ever community in Texas and a major milestone for the Houston-area active adult market. Located within the Evergreen master-planned community in Conroe, Trilogy Evergreen is a boutique-style, 540-home neighborhood designed for adults 55 and beyond seeking connection, wellness, and an active lifestyle.

The new model gallery showcases Trilogy's Freedom Collection homes, including the Dream (1,642 sq. ft.), Connect (1,788 sq. ft.), Synergy (1,993 sq. ft.), and Latitude (2,524 sq. ft.) floor plans. Lot sizes range from 46 to 60 feet. Every home reflects Trilogy's signature blend of resort-style amenities, thoughtful design, and indoor-outdoor living tailored for today’s buyers.

At the center of the community is the future Open Wellness + Social Club, an approximately 7,000 square-foot gathering place planned to open in 2027. The club is designed to feature a fitness and wellness center, casual dining and bar, indoor and outdoor social spaces for events and gatherings, and a resort-style pool and pickleball courts, along with a dedicated lifestyle team to curate daily programming.

"Trilogy Evergreen reflects Shea Homes' deep roots in Houston and our commitment to building innovative, lifestyle-focused neighborhoods that meet today's homebuyers where they are," says Darrell Maness, community manager at Trilogy Evergreen. "This isn't a typical 55-plus community defined by a club and an amenity list. It's a boutique neighborhood built around genuine connection, and that distinction is what sets Trilogy Evergreen apart in this market."

A Wellness-Centered Approach to Living Well After 55

Trilogy's wellness philosophy is grounded in five key pillars: physical fitness, intellectual growth, emotional well-being, social connection, and spiritual well-being. These come to life through programming designed with help from Trilogy National Wellness & Brand Ambassador Kim Alexis. An internationally recognized former supermodel and host of The Unexpired Podcast, Alexis brings relatable wellness insight and substance to residents navigating their next chapter.

Alexis will join the August 15 celebration for a presentation on wellness and vibrant living, along with meet-and-greets and recipe tastings.

"This next chapter of life should be the most vibrant one yet," says Alexis. "At Trilogy, wellness isn't an amenity, it's woven into every part of the community, from the programming to the people. I've seen firsthand how a place designed with real intention can change the way people experience age. It's not about slowing down. It's about living with purpose."

Designing for Human Flourishing

Trilogy Evergreen's homes and community spaces are shaped by more than aesthetics. Design partner TRIO incorporates principles of neuroaesthetics and human-centric design, drawing on natural light, airflow, and proportion, along with fractal patterning, symmetry, and natural materials. These elements are intended to promote calm, belonging, and well-being on a biological, often unconscious level. The design also draws on local materials and regional character, rooting the community in a genuine sense of place within the Houston area.

"Every design decision at Trilogy Evergreen is intentional, grounded in how the human brain and body respond to space," says Angela Harris, CEO of TRIO. "With research showing rising rates of loneliness and mental health struggles among older adults, thoughtful architecture isn't a luxury, it's a tool for connection and well-being. From the way light moves through a room to the materials residents touch every day, we designed Trilogy Evergreen around how people feel in a space, not just how it looks."

Following the August 15 opening event, Shea Homes will continue hosting smaller model gallery events every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of September, giving additional visitors the chance to explore the community.

Event Details

The event will feature a guided virtual tour of the future Open Wellness + Social Club, Trilogy Chef-led culinary experiences, craft cocktails and curated refreshments, live music from local Houston artists, a closer look at the people, programs, and exclusive experiences and opportunities to meet Trilogy homeowners and leadership from across the country.

What: Trilogy Evergreen Model Gallery Grand Opening

Trilogy Evergreen Model Gallery Grand Opening When: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT Where: Trilogy Evergreen Model Gallery and Sales Center, 16139 Reunion Rd., Conroe, TX 77302

Trilogy Evergreen Model Gallery and Sales Center, 16139 Reunion Rd., Conroe, TX 77302 Details: No RSVP required. For questions, call 800.685.6494.

Trilogy Evergreen is currently preselling homes. For more information, visit SheaHomes.com/Trilogy-Evergreen.

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About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Virginia, Texas and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2013-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com. *From Lifestory Research Website. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy. Homes at Trilogy(R) Evergreen(™) are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions. This is not an offer of real estate for sale, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, to residents of any state or province in which registration and other legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please drink responsibly

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