How Strategic SEO and Local SEO Help Service Businesses Improve Online Visibility

NEW DELHI, DL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW DELHI, DL - August 03, 2026 -

JDM Web Technologies shares insights from a recent SEO campaign that improved organic search visibility, local rankings, and domain authority for a mobile notary business.

As search continues to evolve with Google's AI Overviews and AI-powered search platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, businesses are facing a new challenge: earning visibility not only in traditional organic search results but also within AI-generated answers.

According to JDM Web Technologies, achieving long-term online visibility now requires a combination of technical SEO, Local SEO, high-quality content, topical authority, and a strong user experience rather than relying on rankings for a handful of keywords.

The digital marketing agency recently published a detailed case study demonstrating how a comprehensive SEO campaign helped Rachel Mintz Mobile Notary and Apostille strengthen its online presence across local and nationwide search results.

The project focused on improving visibility for highly competitive search terms related to mobile notary, apostille services, loan signing, and document authentication. Through a structured SEO strategy, the business achieved first-page Google rankings for numerous high-intent keywords, including:

Mobile Notary Los Angeles

Apostille Services California

Mobile Notary Beverly Hills

Same Day Apostille Service

Mobile Notary Hollywood

Loan Signing Agent Los Angeles

Mobile Notary Services Near Me

In addition to stronger keyword visibility, the campaign significantly improved the website's authority.

Domain Authority increased from 1 to 25, while the backlink profile expanded from fewer than 50 backlinks to more than 350 quality backlinks from relevant websites and business directories. Referring domains also increased from 38 to more than 350, creating a stronger foundation for sustainable organic growth.

Rather than relying on one optimization technique, the campaign combined multiple SEO disciplines designed to improve both search visibility and user experience.

The strategy included technical SEO improvements, website redesign, keyword research, content optimization, internal linking, structured data implementation, Local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, authority-focused link building, guest blogging, competitor analysis, and continuous performance monitoring.

The website was also redesigned with a mobile-first approach, allowing visitors to quickly locate services, request appointments, and access important information from any device.

According to JDM Web Technologies, these improvements align with how modern search engines evaluate quality websites by emphasizing helpful content, technical performance, user satisfaction, and topical expertise.

"Search has changed dramatically over the last few years," said Naveen Kumar, Head of Marketing at JDM Web Technologies.

"Businesses can no longer depend on ranking for a few keywords alone. Today's SEO strategy must demonstrate expertise, authority, trust, and a strong user experience. The same signals that help websites perform well in Google Search also improve visibility across AI-powered search experiences, including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and other answer engines. Our objective is to help businesses build sustainable organic visibility that continues generating qualified leads over the long term."

The campaign also demonstrates how localized optimization remains one of the strongest opportunities for service businesses.

Location-specific service pages, Google Business Profile optimization, citation management, structured data, review management, and localized content all contributed to improving visibility for customers searching for nearby notary and apostille services.

JDM Web Technologies notes that businesses investing in Local SEO are better positioned to appear in Google Maps, local search results, and AI-generated answers because search engines increasingly prioritize businesses with accurate location signals, authoritative content, and strong online reputations.

The company also believes that AI-powered search is encouraging businesses to publish more comprehensive and experience-based content rather than producing pages focused solely on keyword density.

This includes developing topical content clusters, answering common customer questions, improving internal linking, strengthening technical SEO, and earning authoritative backlinks from trusted websites.

These strategies not only improve traditional organic rankings but also help search engines and AI systems better understand a business's expertise within its industry.

Businesses looking to improve their online visibility can learn more about JDM Web Technologies' Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services.

Organizations interested in strengthening their Google Maps presence and local search performance can explore JDM Web Technologies' Local SEO services

Additional details about the campaign are available in the Rachel Mintz Mobile Notary and Apostille SEO case study published by JDM Web Technologies:

About JDM Web Technologies

JDM Web Technologies is a digital marketing agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, PPC management, content marketing, website design and development, and online reputation management.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_c2SPiRQSw

With more than 17 years of experience, the agency helps businesses improve organic visibility, attract qualified leads, increase local search performance, and strengthen their presence across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search platforms. JDM Web Technologies develops customized, data-driven digital marketing strategies designed to support sustainable long-term business growth.

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For more information about JDM Web Technologies, contact the company here:



JDM Web Technologies

Naveen Kumar

9871530322

naveen@jdmwebtechnologies.com

S-128, Street No 3, Raja Puri Vishwas Park Extension Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110059