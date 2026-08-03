AI LIVE: The London Summit Invites Brands to Shape the Future of AI

London, 03 August 2026 – AI Magazine, part of BizClik Media, is calling for sponsors to partner with AI LIVE: The London Summit, taking place on 20–21 October 2026 at Olympia London. The inaugural event will bring together more than 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose, creating an unparalleled opportunity for brands to position themselves at the forefront of AI innovation.

The two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence. With more than 50 speakers, 10 content themes and 4 executive workshops, AI LIVE will deliver practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation. At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life.

Why partner with AI LIVE: The London Summit?

Sponsoring AI LIVE offers brands a unique platform to connect with decision-makers driving AI strategy across industries. Here are five compelling reasons to become a sponsor:

Access to 2,000+ senior decision-makers

AI LIVE attracts C-suite executives, heads of AI, CTOs and technology leaders from world-leading organisations. Confirmed attendees include representatives from Microsoft, Google, AWS, Deloitte, PwC UK, KPMG UK, IBM, Salesforce, EY and many more. This is a direct route to the decision-makers that control AI budgets and transformation agendas.

Association with industry-leading speakers

The summit features confirmed speakers including Alper Benli, VP and Head of Data & AI Business Operations at Ericsson Global Operations; Professor Kirstine Dale, Chief AI Officer at the Met Office; Jason Yung, AI Evangelist Lead for UK, Europe, Africa and Middle East at Adobe; and Gareth Wilson, Executive Vice President and Global Banking Industry Leader at Capgemini. Sponsors will benefit from association with these industry authorities and thought leaders.

Brand visibility at a premium London venue

Olympia London provides a world-class setting for AI LIVE, offering sponsors high-impact branding opportunities across a two-day event. From exhibition space and networking lounges to keynote stages and workshop areas, sponsors can position their brand where it matters most, ensuring maximum visibility amongst a targeted, senior audience.

Early-mover advantage in a landmark event

As the inaugural AI LIVE: The London Summit, this represents a unique opportunity to be part of a flagship event from its first edition. Early sponsors will benefit from exclusive positioning, enhanced promotional support and the chance to shape the event experience as a founding partner.

Engagement through immersive experiences

AI LIVE goes beyond traditional conference formats with its Immersive AI Experience, offering sponsors the chance to showcase their innovations through live demonstrations and interactive showcases. This hands-on approach enables deeper engagement with attendees and provides a platform to demonstrate real-world AI applications and solutions.

Sponsorship opportunities across 11 specialist zones

AI LIVE: The London Summit offers tailored sponsorship opportunities across 11 dedicated zones, allowing partners to align their brand with specific industry applications and AI themes. These zones include Enterprise AI, focusing on large-scale implementation strategies; AI Economics, exploring the financial impact and ROI of AI adoption; and Supercomputing, showcasing the infrastructure powering next-generation AI systems.

Further zones cover AI & Governance, addressing regulatory frameworks and ethical AI deployment; Digital Health, highlighting AI's transformative role in healthcare innovation; and Future Finance, examining AI applications in fintech and financial services. The Energy Technology zone explores AI's role in sustainable energy solutions, whilst Industrial AI focuses on manufacturing and operational transformation.

Additional sponsorship opportunities exist within the People & Skills zone, dedicated to workforce development and the human side of AI adoption; the Cyber zone, addressing AI-enabled security and threat detection; and a dedicated Start-Ups zone, providing emerging innovators with a platform to showcase breakthrough technologies alongside established industry leaders.

Looking ahead

With AI continuing to transform every sector of the global economy, AI LIVE: The London Summit represents a pivotal moment for organisations looking to lead in this space. Sponsorship packages are available now, offering a range of benefits tailored to different objectives and budgets.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Beckie Jordan at rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About AI Magazine

AI Magazine connects the leading AI executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the AI community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About AI LIVE: The London Summit

On 20–21 October 2026, the inaugural AI LIVE: The London Summit arrives at Olympia London, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose. This two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence. With more than 50 speakers, 11 content themes and 4 executive workshops, the summit delivers practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation. At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life.

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