Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI Adoption and Regulatory Pressure

Boston, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare fraud detection market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $4.4 billion in 2024 to $9.1 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 12.7%, according to a new report from BCC Research titled Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market. BCC Research is a leading provider of market intelligence and advisory services for emerging technology markets.

Key Findings

Market expansion accelerating: The healthcare fraud detection market will more than double over the forecast period, driven by escalating fraud losses and intensifying regulatory enforcement across global healthcare systems

North America dominates: The region commands 46.8% of the global market, reflecting advanced healthcare digitization, stringent regulatory frameworks, and sophisticated fraud detection infrastructure

AI transformation: Accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics technologies is revolutionizing fraud detection capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and prevention

Digital infrastructure boom: Widespread implementation of electronic health records and digital claims processing systems is creating vast datasets that power advanced fraud detection algorithms

Emerging market opportunity: Growing digitization of healthcare systems and expansion of insurance coverage in developing markets presents significant growth potential for fraud detection vendors

Competitive landscape consolidation: Established technology leaders including McKesson Corp., IBM Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and Optum Inc. are competing alongside specialized providers like FICO and emerging cloud-native platforms

Market Drivers

The healthcare fraud detection market is experiencing unprecedented growth driven by the mounting economic impact of healthcare fraud, which costs the industry hundreds of billions annually. Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter oversight and enforcement mechanisms, compelling healthcare organizations and insurers to invest heavily in sophisticated detection systems. The convergence of artificial intelligence and healthcare digitization is creating a perfect storm for market expansion, as AI-powered systems can analyze vast datasets in real-time to identify suspicious patterns and anomalies that traditional rule-based systems might miss.

The shift toward value-based care models and increased transparency requirements are further amplifying demand for comprehensive fraud detection solutions. As healthcare systems become increasingly digital and interconnected, the attack surface for fraudulent activities expands, necessitating more advanced and integrated detection capabilities.

Investment Considerations

The healthcare fraud detection market presents compelling investment opportunities, particularly for companies developing AI-driven platforms and cloud-based solutions that can scale rapidly across different healthcare ecosystems. The market's defensive characteristics-driven by regulatory compliance rather than discretionary spending-provide resilience during economic downturns. However, investors should consider data privacy regulations and integration complexities as potential headwinds that could slow adoption. Companies with strong partnerships in the healthcare ecosystem and proven regulatory compliance track records, such as Optum and McKesson, appear best positioned to capture market share, while pure-play technology providers like FICO offer more concentrated exposure to the fraud detection opportunity.

About the Report

The report provides comprehensive market sizing, detailed segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasts for the global healthcare fraud detection market through 2030. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market includes in-depth analysis of technology trends, regulatory impacts, and investment opportunities across all major geographic regions.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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