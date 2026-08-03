Join the Crusade: CryptoMondays Invites Visionary Brands to Embark on a 12-Month Symbiotic Odyssey Through the Global Web3 Frontier

New York - London - Dubai, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL / ACCESS EVERYWHERE - In a world of digital noise and fleeting trends, one movement is proving that the heart of the decentralized future beats loudest in real life. CryptoMondays, the world’s largest in-real-life (IRL) Web3 and crypto community, is officially opening its doors to a select group of likeminded brands for a transformative 12-month partnership experience designed to foster genuine growth, high-level connections, and global impact.

CryptoMondays Chapter Champions from the more than 60 CryptoMondays Chapters around the world meet today to discuss the population of their brand partners across the rapidly expanding network of IRL meetups.









Beyond the Hype: A Movement Built by the Community, for the Community

Founded in 2018 by Lou Kerner in NYC, CryptoMondays has exploded from a single meetup into a massive decentralized network of 150,000+ members spanning 54+ global cities and 18 countries. This isn’t just another networking group; it is a "crusade" for authenticity in the blockchain and decentralized AI space.

“We are decentralized by the community, for the community,” says the CryptoMondays leadership team. “There’s no BS with us. It’s just pure, genuine, straightforward approach. We want to partner with authentic people with integrity and a real value proposition”.

A Symbiotic Journey: What 12 Months with CryptoMondays Looks Like

CryptoMondays is inviting brands to move beyond traditional advertising and enter a synergistic partnership where global distribution meets local activation. For brands ready to commit to a year of growth, the journey offers:

Unrivaled Global Exposure: Be featured in Lou Kerner’s high-signal newsletter reaching 26,000+ crypto enthusiasts and gain a monthly press release to maintain consistent momentum.

Be featured in Lou Kerner’s high-signal newsletter reaching and gain a monthly press release to maintain consistent momentum. The Power of IRL Connection: Gain direct introductions to Global Chapter Champions to facilitate curated market entry and product launches in key cities worldwide.

Gain direct introductions to to facilitate curated market entry and product launches in key cities worldwide. Executive & Technical Mastery: Access the "most networked" blockchain and decentralized AI community in the world, with introductions to leadership teams, assistance with capital raising, and support for token distribution and price stability.

Access the "most networked" blockchain and decentralized AI community in the world, with introductions to leadership teams, assistance with capital raising, and support for token distribution and price stability. Presence at the Pinnacle: Join the CryptoMondays team at the world’s biggest conferences, with opportunities for co-branded events that position your brand alongside the industry’s most respected OGs.

Partnering with Purpose

CryptoMondays offers three tiers of Premium Partner Packages - Diamond, Gold, and Silver—tailored to meet specific brand requests and deliver measurable results, including tracking website visits, customer acquisition, and conversion metrics. Whether it's a $1M annual Diamond odyssey or a more focused local activation, the goal remains the same: Brand Growth In Real Life.

“We have deep experience in growing brands, having run two accelerators,” the team notes. “We don't just give you exposure; we introduce you to people and companies that improve your sales efforts and help you navigate the high-end crypto landscape”.

Are You Ready to Join the Movement?

CryptoMondays is looking for partners who value "straight talk" over shilling. Brands that join this 12-month experience aren't just sponsors; they are part of the journey to strengthen local crypto communities and share insights across the global Web3 ecosystem.

To inquire about a partnership and to join the global tour, contact us on info@cryptomondays.io

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since 2018, it has grown into the largest IRL community in Web3, consisting of builders, founders, investors, and crypto OGs who gather to share insights and network. The organization also features an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts and MonDAI, its community-building AI Agent.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.