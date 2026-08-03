NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Chris Helton has been appointed vice president of infrastructure and sustainability at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.

In his new role, Helton will oversee infrastructure modernization improvements at the shipyard, as well as facilities, environmental health and safety, and security at NNS. He will report to Karey Malyszko, NNS vice president of quality, process excellence and plant operations.

“Chris’ extensive educational background, strategic leadership and diverse shipbuilding experience will be critical to our success in making responsible investments that further power our drive to meet our commitments,” Malyszko said.

A 35-year shipbuilder, Helton joins NNS from HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, where he held positions of increasing responsibility across engineering, facilities, maintenance and planning. He played a critical role in Ingalls’ recovery from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and he most recently served as director of post-launch electrical operations.

Helton earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He begins his new role at NNS Aug. 31.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-names-chris-helton-as-vice-president-of-infrastructure-and-sustainability-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:

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Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@HII-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/473d905e-5297-46e3-ab40-f5b094b8fbe1