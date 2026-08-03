DEADLINE ALERT for PRCT, PLAB, BTU, WIX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Procept BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 – February 25, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Procept used an extensive discount program designed to incentivize customers to place bulk handpiece orders in excess of procedure demand; (2) the undisclosed discount program artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (3) the discount program caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period, and this differential materially increased over time; (4) Procept’s surplus of U.S. handpiece sales relative to procedures created excess field inventory and overstocking among its customers, totaling more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (5) as a result, Defendants materially overstated Procept’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of its field Systems; (6) Procept was exposed to undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB)

Class Period: December 10, 2025 – May 27, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 4, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s high-end chip design release pipeline was experiencing severe, ongoing bottlenecks due to elevated foundry utilization rates and equipment cost pressures; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

Class Period: October 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Peabody’s overly optimistic March 2026 Centurion ramp-up date and promises regarding the Company’s inflated guidance, fell short of reality when numerous issues at Centurion caused a significant delay to the mine’s ramp-up and Peabody’s first quarter metallurgical segment volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)

Class Period: February 19, 2025 – May 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings compared to those offered by other companies; (2) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (3) as a result, Defendants had overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com