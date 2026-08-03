Tally Maids Expands House Cleaning Service Operations with New Central Tallahassee Office

Tallahassee, Florida, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallahassee, Florida - August 03, 2026 -

Tally Maids, a professional cleaning company serving the Tallahassee metropolitan area, has established a new central office location at 541 E Tennessee St Suite 116 in Tallahassee, positioning the company to better serve both residential and commercial clients throughout the region.

The new office location strengthens the company's ability to coordinate its comprehensive range of cleaning services, which include standard cleaning, deep cleaning, recurring cleaning service, move-in and move-out cleaning, post-construction cleaning, short-term rental cleaning, and commercial cleaning service. The centralized location enables more efficient scheduling and dispatching of cleaning technicians across Tallahassee and surrounding communities, including Crawfordville, Havana, Midway, Saint Marks, and Woodville.

"Establishing our presence in central Tallahassee represents our commitment to providing accessible, professional cleaning services to both homeowners and businesses throughout the region," said Cornelius C., speaking for Tally Maids. "This location allows us to better coordinate our teams and respond more quickly to client needs, whether they require one-time deep cleaning or ongoing maintenance through our recurring cleaning programs."

The company's expansion comes as demand for professional cleaning services continues to grow among busy professionals, families, and businesses seeking to maintain healthy, organized environments. Tally Maids addresses this need through customized cleaning solutions that range from routine household maintenance to specialized services for construction sites and vacation rental properties.

For residential clients, the company offers flexible scheduling options including weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly recurring cleaning service arrangements. These programs are designed to help homeowners maintain consistently clean living spaces while saving up to 20 percent compared to one-time cleaning appointments. The company's standard cleaning service covers all major living areas, including thorough attention to kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and common spaces.

Commercial clients benefit from customized cleaning schedules tailored to their specific business needs. The commercial cleaning service encompasses office spaces, restrooms, common areas, and other business environments, allowing companies to maintain professional, welcoming spaces for employees and customers.

The company employs a rigorous vetting process for all cleaning technicians, including background checks, reference verification, and ongoing performance evaluations. All team members are trained in the company's proven cleaning processes, which are designed to eliminate up to 99 percent of common allergens, germs, and asthma triggers from treated surfaces.

Specialized services such as post-construction cleaning address the unique challenges of removing construction debris, dust, and materials following renovation projects. Similarly, the company's short-term rental cleaning service helps property owners maintain high cleanliness standards for vacation rental platforms, supporting positive guest experiences and reviews.

Tally Maids has implemented modern conveniences including online booking systems and cash-free payment options, streamlining the service experience for clients. The company's digital platform allows customers to schedule appointments, manage recurring services, and communicate with their cleaning teams through secure online channels.

Founded as a local Tallahassee business, Tally Maids has built its reputation on delivering consistent, professional cleaning services backed by experienced, English-speaking technicians who undergo comprehensive training and certification processes.

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For more information about Tally Maids, contact the company here:



Tally Maids

Cornelius C.

(850) 518-7155

hello@tallymaids.com

Tally Maids

Tallahassee, FL 32308