BastionGPT releases next-generation clinical document processing and OCR for its HIPAA-compliant healthcare AI platform

Dallas, TX, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Intelligence, the company behind BastionGPT, today announced a major upgrade to its document analysis and optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities. Healthcare professionals can now upload large volumes of clinical and administrative records and turn them into the documents their work requires, such as assessment reports, record summaries, and appeal letters, all inside a single HIPAA-compliant environment.

BastionGPT User Interface - Generating Patient Homework from Session Notes

Healthcare professionals can upload PDFs, scanned records, test results, legal documents, graphs, and tables for medical records OCR, and BastionGPT extracts the content and uses it for analysis, synthesis, and drafting.

Supported file formats include:

• PDF

• Word (.doc, .docx, .docm)

• PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx)

• Excel (.xls, .xlsx, .xlsm)

• CSV, TXT, HTML

• Image files (.png, .jpg, .jpeg, .gif, .tif)

Users can reference 1,000+ pages and analyze multiple documents at once. The platform uses clinically optimized versions of the latest healthcare AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic within its secure, compliant infrastructure.

The upgrade rebuilds BastionGPT's document processing around the latest AI models, document processing technology, and healthcare-specific tuning. Rather than relying on simple OCR alone, BastionGPT applies a variety of techniques including native AI vision to understand complex charts, tables, and scanned records. Users upload source material, and BastionGPT drafts the documents that material feeds. A leading example is standardized assessment reporting. Psychologists and other mental health professionals upload multi-page score reports from cognitive and psychoeducational testing, behavioral rating scales, neuropsychological batteries, and symptom and personality inventories, and BastionGPT drafts all or portions of the integrated evaluation report for the professional to review, edit, and finalize.

"I'm not getting carpal tunnel in my wrist anymore that I used to get from all of my school psych report writing, and the reports are better in a lot of ways," said Suzy Swezea, a school psychologist who uses BastionGPT.

Across specialties, care teams use BastionGPT to turn:

• radiology, pathology, oncology, and cardiology reports into chart-review summaries

• intake packets and prior records into pre-visit summaries

• nursing handoff notes into structured handoff summaries

• long discharge charts and lab results into concise record summaries

BastionGPT also supports medical-legal and administrative work, turning:

• records for independent medical and disability evaluations into draft reports and medical chronologies

• workers' compensation and personal injury files into organized case summaries

• insurance denial letters and payer policy documents into draft appeal letters

Where many healthcare AI tools focus on capturing the visit itself, BastionGPT is built for the visit and the documents around it:

• summarizing long records and patient charts

• understanding complex charts and tables with native AI vision

• comparing source materials

• drafting reports and correspondence grounded in uploaded source material

• turning visit dictation into draft notes

BastionGPT pairs document analysis and drafting with its Saved Prompts Library, where users create, organize, and reuse prompts in custom folders. Care teams can store their standard report formats and reference materials once, then apply them to any new upload with a single click.

"Document upload has quickly become one of the most-used parts of BastionGPT. We speak with our customers on a daily basis and hear amazing stories of how users on their first day are not just getting basic summaries of their documents, but using their full suite of clinical notes and patient documentation to help reduce the most burdensome and inefficient part of their job: documentation. A psychologist uploads a stack of score reports and walks away with a draft evaluation report. A practice uploads a denial letter and the supporting chart and walks away with an appeal. Every page of that material likely contains protected health information, which is why this has to happen on a platform built for HIPAA from day one," said Joshua Spencer, CEO of Bastion Intelligence.

BastionGPT is designed to support HIPAA compliance, with a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) included on all plans and isolated customer data that is never given to OpenAI, never used to train AI models, and never sold. Customers retain all rights to their data.

The expanded document analysis and OCR capabilities are available now to all BastionGPT users at no additional cost.

BastionGPT User Interface - AI SOAP Note

About Bastion Intelligence

Bastion Intelligence is the company behind BastionGPT, a HIPAA-compliant AI platform built to support healthcare and other high-trust professional workflows, including clinical documentation, report drafting, record review, and complex narrative writing. On the market since 2023, BastionGPT is trusted by more than 10,000 healthcare professionals. Learn more at https://bastiongpt.com.

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