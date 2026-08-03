Carl Armijo Photography Named Best Photographer/Videographer in the 2026 Louisville Community's Choice Awards

Louisville, KY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Armijo Photography has been named the 2026 Louisville Community's Choice Award Winner for Best Photographer/Videographer, a distinction earned through nominations and votes from the Louisville community. The Community's Choice Awards recognize outstanding local businesses based on public participation and community support.

Headshot Photography by Carl Armijo Photography

For photographer and videographer Carl Armijo, the award recognizes years of helping Louisville professionals and businesses present themselves and their work at the highest level through exceptional visual storytelling.

"I've always believed that photography and video should do more than simply look beautiful, they should help people achieve their goals," said Carl Armijo, owner of Carl Armijo Photography. "Whether it's creating a headshot that helps someone land a new client, producing branding images that elevate a business, or delivering stunning real estate media that helps homes stand out in a competitive market, my mission has always been to create visuals that make an impact. Receiving this award from the Louisville community makes that mission even more meaningful."

Carl Armijo Photography is known throughout the Louisville area for professional headshots, executive portraits, branding photography, commercial photography, and high-quality real estate media. In addition to working with entrepreneurs, executives, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and corporate teams, Carl partners with real estate agents to produce listing photography, cinematic video walkthroughs, drone imagery, floor plans, and other marketing media that help properties attract buyers and generate more interest.

His collaborative approach emphasizes creating an enjoyable experience while producing images and video that communicate confidence, authenticity, and professionalism. Whether photographing a CEO, an entire company, or a luxury home coming to market, Carl focuses on helping clients showcase their best work and make memorable first impressions.

Over the years, Carl Armijo Photography has become a trusted visual resource for businesses across Louisville by providing photography and videography that strengthens brands, supports marketing efforts, and helps clients stand out in competitive industries.

"This recognition belongs just as much to my clients as it does to me," Armijo added. "Thank you to everyone who voted, trusted me with your business, and recommended my work to friends, family, colleagues, and clients. Your support has allowed me to do what I love every day, and I'm incredibly grateful."

As Carl Armijo Photography continues to grow, the studio remains committed to delivering premium photography and videography services for businesses, professionals, and real estate agents throughout the Louisville region.

For more information or to schedule a session, visit carlarmijo.com louisvillerealestateimages.com or call (502) 509-1170.

About Carl Armijo Photography

Carl Armijo Photography is an award-winning Louisville photography and videography studio specializing in executive headshots, personal branding, commercial photography, corporate team photography, and professional real estate media. From helping professionals elevate their personal brands to helping real estate agents market listings with exceptional photography, video, drone imagery, and floor plans, the studio is dedicated to creating visual content that delivers results.

Real Estate Media by Carl Armijo Photography

Press Inquiries

Carl Armijo

carl [at] carlarmijo.com

5025091170

https://carlarmijo.com