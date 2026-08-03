A Shift in Pet Memorials: Soundwave Memorials Helps Families Preserve the Sounds They Never Want to Forget

Sydney, NSW, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many pet families, grief is not only about missing a familiar face. It is also about missing the sounds that made home feel complete: a bark at the door, a soft purr on the couch, a meow from the hallway, or the steady rhythm of a heartbeat.

A personalised pet memorial keepsake featuring a printed soundwave and QR-linked tribute page

Soundwave Memorials has launched its personalised pet memorial keepsakes for families across Australia and the United States, offering a deeply personal way to remember, honour, and stay connected to a beloved pet after loss.

Each Soundwave Memorial transforms a pet’s unique sound into elegant visual artwork. Families can create a custom memorial using a recording of their pet’s bark, purr, meow, heartbeat, or another meaningful sound. Each memorial includes a discreet QR code linked to a private online tribute page where families can listen to their pet’s sound, upload photos, write a personal tribute, receive guestbook messages, and choose optional donations in lieu of flowers.

“Families do not just miss the presence of their pet. They miss the sound of them,” said the Soundwave Memorials team. “Those everyday sounds become deeply meaningful after loss. A printed and audible bark, purr, meow, or heartbeat can bring back memories in a way that words often cannot. We created Soundwave Memorials to help families preserve that connection in a beautiful and lasting way.”

A More Meaningful Pet Memorial for Modern Families

Traditional pet memorials often focus on photos, paw prints, urns, or keepsake jewellery. Soundwave Memorials offers something different: a way to preserve the sound of a pet’s life.

Families can choose from a range of memorial options, including the Classic Pet Memorial Frame & Website, the Signature Pet Memorial Frame and Website, the Modern Pet Memorial Frame and Website, or the Digital Pet Memorial Soundwave Art & Website for customers who prefer to print and frame locally.

Each memorial combines physical soundwave art with digital remembrance, giving families a keepsake they can display at home and a private online space they can revisit, share, and update with memories.

Designed for Pet Loss, Remembrance, and Meaningful Gifting

Soundwave Memorials can be created for dogs, cats, and other beloved companion animals. Families may use an existing audio recording or create a memorial from a special sound captured before or after loss, including a bark, purr, meow, or heartbeat where available.

Each memorial can include:

A personalised soundwave created from the pet’s unique sound

A discreet QR code linked to a private tribute page

Audio playback so families can hear their pet’s sound again

Photo uploads and a personal written tribute

Guestbook messages from friends and family

Optional donation links in lieu of flowers

A thoughtful, lasting alternative to sympathy gifts

For friends, family members, veterinary teams, and aftercare providers looking for a thoughtful gift, the Pet Memorial Gift Card offers a gentle way to support someone grieving the loss of a beloved pet. Rather than choosing all the details on their behalf, the voucher allows the recipient to create their memorial when they feel ready.

A Private Tribute Page That Keeps Their Memory Close

The QR code included with each memorial links to a private online memorial page. Families can scan the QR code with a phone to hear their pet’s sound and open their tribute page at any time.

The online tribute page can include the pet’s photo, soundwave, name, years lived, memory gallery, written tribute, guestbook, and optional donation feature.

This combination of framed artwork and digital remembrance gives families a way to preserve not only what their pet looked like, but what they sounded like, how they made a home feel, and the small daily moments that made their bond unforgettable.

Available in Australia and the USA

Soundwave Memorials is now available to retail customers in both Australia and the United States through the company’s website. Families can order directly online at:

www.soundwavememorials.com.au

For families purchasing a memorial as a sympathy gift, Soundwave Memorials offers a meaningful alternative to flowers, cards, or generic keepsakes. Instead of a gift that fades with time, it gives grieving families something they can keep, revisit, and share whenever they are ready.

A Lasting Way to Hear Them Again

Pet loss can be one of the most painful experiences a family faces. For many people, pets are not simply animals. They are companions, routines, comfort, and family.

Soundwave Memorials was created to help preserve one of the most emotional parts of that relationship: the sound.

“When a family hears their pet’s voice again, it can be incredibly moving,” the team said. “It is not just a memorial product. It is a moment of connection. It gives families a way to remember their pet in a form that feels personal, intimate, and real.”

About Soundwave Memorials

Soundwave Memorials creates personalised memorial keepsakes that turn meaningful sounds into visual art. For pet families, each memorial can feature a pet’s bark, purr, meow, heartbeat, or special sound, paired with a QR code linking to a private online tribute page with audio playback, photos, a personal message, guestbook, and optional donation feature.

The company serves customers in Australia and the United States, helping families create lasting memorials for beloved pets and meaningful sympathy gifts for those experiencing pet loss.

Each memorial includes a printed soundwave, photo frame and QR code linking to memories, messages and audio

Press Inquiries

Soundwave Memorials Team

Email: support [at] soundwavememorials.com.au

Web: https://www.soundwavememorials.com.au

Australia: +61 416 118 994

USA: +1 (714) 300-5423