New York, USA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esophageal Cancer Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036), Driven by the Advancements in Targeted and Immunotherapy Treatments | DelveInsight

The esophageal cancer market landscape is poised for substantial transformation with the introduction of innovative therapeutic approaches, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), next-generation targeted therapies, and combination immunotherapy regimens. Emerging candidates such as Telisotuzumab adizutecan (AbbVie) highlight this progress by delivering cytotoxic agents directly to tumor cells with greater precision.

Recently published Esophageal Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, esophageal cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Esophageal Cancer Market Summary

The market size for esophageal cancer was found to be USD 1.3 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest esophageal cancer treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total incident cases of esophageal cancer in the 7MM were approximately 79,000 in 2025.

in 2025. Key esophageal cancer companies, including Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AbbVie, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Pfizer, Macrogenics, I-Mab, ABL Bio, and others, are actively working on innovative esophageal cancer drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative esophageal cancer drugs. Some of the key esophageal cancer therapies in clinical trials include Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A), Ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400), Lenvatinib (LENVIMA), PF-08046033, MGC026, Ragistomig, and others. These novel esophageal cancer therapies are anticipated to enter the esophageal cancer market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover esophageal cancer therapeutics market growth opportunities @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/esophageal-cancer-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Esophageal Cancer Market

Rising Incidence of Esophageal Cancer: The increasing prevalence of esophageal cancer, particularly esophageal adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, is a primary driver of market growth. Factors such as aging populations, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), tobacco use, and alcohol consumption continue to contribute to the growing disease burden.

The increasing prevalence of esophageal cancer, particularly esophageal adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, is a primary driver of market growth. Factors such as aging populations, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), tobacco use, and alcohol consumption continue to contribute to the growing disease burden. Advancements in Multimodal Treatment Approaches: The current treatment approach for esophageal cancer typically combines surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and, more recently, immunotherapy. Advances in perioperative and neoadjuvant treatment strategies have contributed to improved patient survival, while individualized treatment plans based on tumor stage and histological subtype continue to enhance disease management and drive growth in the esophageal cancer market.

The current treatment approach for esophageal cancer typically combines surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and, more recently, immunotherapy. Advances in perioperative and neoadjuvant treatment strategies have contributed to improved patient survival, while individualized treatment plans based on tumor stage and histological subtype continue to enhance disease management and drive growth in the esophageal cancer market. Emergence of Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies: The advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors, including Pembrolizumab ( KEYTRUDA ), Nivolumab ( OPDIVO ), Tislelizumab ( TEVIMBRA ), and Durvalumab ( IMFINZI ), has reshaped the treatment paradigm for advanced and metastatic disease by delivering meaningful improvements in patient survival. At the same time, targeted therapies such as Ramucirumab ( CYRAMZA ) and Larotrectinib ( VITRAKVI ) are broadening therapeutic opportunities for patients with specific biomarker-defined profiles.

The advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors, including Pembrolizumab ( ), Nivolumab ( ), Tislelizumab ( ), and Durvalumab ( ), has reshaped the treatment paradigm for advanced and metastatic disease by delivering meaningful improvements in patient survival. At the same time, targeted therapies such as Ramucirumab ( ) and Larotrectinib ( ) are broadening therapeutic opportunities for patients with specific biomarker-defined profiles. Growing Focus on Precision Medicine and Biomarker-Driven Therapies: Recent progress in molecular diagnostics has improved the detection of actionable genetic alterations, supporting the advancement of targeted treatment strategies. Biomarker-guided therapies, such as those directed at HER2 and NTRK, are playing an increasingly important role in treatment selection, enhancing clinical outcomes and accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine for esophageal cancer.

Recent progress in molecular diagnostics has improved the detection of actionable genetic alterations, supporting the advancement of targeted treatment strategies. Biomarker-guided therapies, such as those directed at HER2 and NTRK, are playing an increasingly important role in treatment selection, enhancing clinical outcomes and accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine for esophageal cancer. Robust Pipeline of Novel Therapeutics: A strong pipeline of investigational drugs, including Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400) (Merck/Daiichi Sankyo), Lenvatinib (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), PF-08046033 (Pfizer), MGC026 (Macrogenics), Ragistomig (I-Mab/ABL Bio), and others is expected to reshape the treatment landscape. Continuous clinical development is attracting investments and expanding future market potential.





Aparna Thakur, project manager of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the emerging therapies, including HER2-targeted agents such as Zanidatamab, FGFR2b-targeted therapies such as Bemarituzumab, and antibody-drug conjugates like Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), are expected to witness gradual but steady uptake over the forecast period. Their adoption will largely depend on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and the expansion of biomarker testing to identify eligible patient populations.

Esophageal Cancer Market Analysis

Systemic therapy plays a central role in the management of esophageal cancer by delivering medications through the bloodstream to target cancer cells throughout the body. The major systemic treatment approaches include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies .

. Among targeted therapies, trastuzumab (HERCEPTIN/OGIVRI) is used in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic esophageal adenocarcinoma.

is used in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic esophageal adenocarcinoma. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU) is also approved for first-line treatment in this setting. For patients with advanced gastroesophageal or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose disease has progressed following initial therapy, ramucirumab (CYRAMZA) combined with paclitaxel represents an established treatment option.

is also approved for first-line treatment in this setting. For patients with advanced gastroesophageal or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose disease has progressed following initial therapy, combined with paclitaxel represents an established treatment option. Immunotherapy has significantly broadened the therapeutic landscape of esophageal cancer. PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) and nivolumab (OPDIVO) have gained regulatory approval, while additional immune-targeted agents, including ipilimumab (YERVOY), tislelizumab-jsgr (TEVIMBRA), and zolbetuximab-clzb (VYLOY), further expand the available treatment arsenal.

have gained regulatory approval, while additional immune-targeted agents, including further expand the available treatment arsenal. The esophageal cancer pipeline continues to evolve, with several promising candidates under clinical development. Notable investigational therapies include Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400) (Merck/Daiichi Sankyo), Lenvatinib (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), PF-08046033 (Pfizer), MGC026 (Macrogenics), Ragistomig (I-Mab/ABL Bio), and others, alongside several other emerging therapies that have the potential to reshape future treatment paradigms.

Learn more about disease-modifying therapies for esophageal cancer @ Esophageal Cancer Treatment Market

Esophageal Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the esophageal cancer drugs under development include Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400) (Merck/Daiichi Sankyo), Lenvatinib (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), PF-08046033 (Pfizer), MGC026 (Macrogenics), Ragistomig (I-Mab/ABL Bio), and others.

Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Zanidatamab is an advanced-stage investigational oncology therapy designed to target multiple HER2-expressing malignancies and has the potential to redefine treatment approaches across several cancer indications. The therapy has shown encouraging clinical efficacy in biliary tract cancer and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), with broader applicability anticipated in additional HER2-positive tumors. It has also been granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for use in combination with standard chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The ongoing Phase III HERIZON-GEA-01 study is assessing zanidatamab alongside chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab, as an initial treatment option for patients with metastatic HER2-positive GEA.

Merck/Eisai’s Lenvatinib is an oral multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that blocks signaling through vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR1, VEGFR2, and VEGFR3), thereby suppressing tumor angiogenesis. In addition to VEGF receptors, it inhibits several other kinases involved in cancer development and progression, including fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR1–4), platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRα), KIT, and RET. The therapy is being co-developed with KEYTRUDA, and the combination is currently under evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial for metastatic esophageal carcinoma. Development of LENVIMA is being carried out through a collaboration with Eisai.

AbbVie’s Telisotuzumab adizutecan is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets c-Met, a receptor commonly overexpressed in various solid malignancies. The therapy is currently being investigated across multiple tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Merck/Daiichi Sankyo’s Ifinatamab deruxtecan is a novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate composed of a humanized anti-B7-H3 IgG1 monoclonal antibody linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. The candidate is being jointly developed through a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo.

The anticipated launch of these emerging esophageal cancer therapies are poised to transform the esophageal cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge esophageal cancer therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the esophageal cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about emerging esophageal cancer therapies, visit @ Esophageal Cancer Medication

Recent Developments in the Esophageal Cancer Market

In November 2025, the FDA approved durvalumab (IMFINZI, AstraZeneca) with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel (FLOT) chemotherapy as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab, for adults with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

the FDA approved durvalumab (IMFINZI, AstraZeneca) with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel (FLOT) chemotherapy as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab, for adults with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In November 2025, Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in combination with chemotherapy showed sustained long-term survival benefit in advanced esophageal cancer, with 5-year follow-up data from the Phase III KEYNOTE-590 study confirming improved overall survival and progression-free survival versus chemotherapy alone.

Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in combination with chemotherapy showed sustained long-term survival benefit in advanced esophageal cancer, with 5-year follow-up data from the Phase III KEYNOTE-590 study confirming improved overall survival and progression-free survival versus chemotherapy alone. In March 2025, Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA) received FDA approval in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) with PD-L1 expression, marking an important addition to frontline immunotherapy options.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The esophageal cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current esophageal cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. It has been observed that the incidence of non-squamous cell esophageal cancer is higher (~14,000) as compared to squamous cell esophageal cancer (~8,000) in the United States.

The esophageal cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Total Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Line wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Download the report to understand the future of esophageal cancer treatment @ Esophageal Cancer Treatment Options

Esophageal Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Esophageal Cancer Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Esophageal Cancer Market CAGR 6% Esophageal Cancer Market Size in 2025 USD 1.3 Billion Key Esophageal Cancer Companies Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AbbVie, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Pfizer, Macrogenics, I-Mab, ABL Bio, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, and others Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A), Ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400), Lenvatinib (LENVIMA), PF-08046033, MGC026, Ragistomig, TEVIMBRA, IMFINZI, and others

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report

Esophageal Cancer Patient Population Forecast

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Esophageal Cancer Market Size and Trends

Esophageal Cancer Market Opportunity

Esophageal Cancer Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation esophageal cancer drugs @ Esophageal Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Esophageal Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Esophageal Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Esophageal Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Esophageal Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Esophageal Cancer 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 8 Treatment Guidelines of Esophageal Cancer 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Esophageal Cancer 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.4.2 Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.4.4 Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.4.5 Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.4.6 Total Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.4.7 Line-wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Esophageal Cancer 11 Marketed Esophageal Cancer Therapies 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Esophageal Cancer 11.2 Entrectinib (ROZLYTREK): Eli Lilly and Company 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 Entrectinib (ROZLYTREK): Eli Lilly and Company 11.4 Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA): BeiGene List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Esophageal Cancer Drugs 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Esophageal Cancer 12.2 Zanidatamab: Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Zymeworks 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Analyst Views 12.3 Telisotuzumab adizutecan: AbbVie List to be continued in the report… 13 Esophageal Cancer Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook of Esophageal Cancer 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis of Esophageal Cancer 13.5 Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Esophageal Cancer Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer in the United States 13.7.2 Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Esophageal Cancer Market 13.9 Japan Esophageal Cancer Market 14 Unmet Needs of Esophageal Cancer 15 SWOT Analysis of Esophageal Cancer 16 KOL Views of Esophageal Cancer 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Esophageal Cancer 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Esophageal Cancer Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Esophageal Cancer Market Report Methodology

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