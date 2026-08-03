MicroStar Logistics Signs Garage Beer to Keg Management Program

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroStar Logistics announced that Garage Beer, the fast-growing Columbus, Ohio-based light beer brand, has joined MicroStar’s complete outsourced keg management program. The partnership will support Garage Beer’s expanding draft business with a scalable, efficient keg supply chain built to keep pace with the brand’s continued national growth.

Known for its straightforward “Beer Flavored Beer™” positioning, Garage Beer offers crisp, refreshing Classic Light and Classic Lime beers. By joining MicroStar, Garage Beer will leverage MicroStar’s nationwide fleet of reusable, shareable kegs, regional service network, and established distribution relationships to improve keg availability, reduce supply chain complexity, and scale draft operations with greater flexibility.

“Garage Beer has built remarkable momentum by pairing a simple, high-quality product with a distinctive brand that resonates with consumers,” said Bryan Place, President, Global Keg Solutions for MicroStar. “We’re excited to welcome Garage Beer to our program and provide the scalable keg network, operational flexibility, and quality support needed to help fuel its next phase of growth.”

“As Garage Beer continues to grow, we need partners that can move quickly, deliver consistently, and simplify the way we operate,” said Eric Torgerson, Head of Operations of Garage Beer. “MicroStar’s proven network gives us the keg availability and flexibility to support our expanding draft business while keeping our team focused on making great beer and building the brand.”

The signing further strengthens MicroStar’s growing network of beverage partners and reflects the value of its pooled-keg model for brands seeking to expand efficiently without the capital requirements and operational complexity of an owned-keg fleet.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the some of the largest and most recognizable names in the global beer industry. Through its highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs, MicroStar manages more than 6 million stainless steel kegs worldwide, operating under the MicroStar brand in North America and the Kegstar brand internationally.

MicroStar's Network Services division oversees a portfolio of reusable assets, including returnable plastic pallets and other supply chain solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability. Its Quality Services division extends the lifespan of reusable assets through inspection, maintenance, and refurbishment programs, maximizing the value of finite resources while reducing waste. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com or Kegstar.com to learn more.

About Garage Beer

Garage Beer is an independent light beer brand headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Built around a simple idea—make a crisp, refreshing light beer for wherever friends get together—Garage Beer offers Classic and Lime varieties, each with 95 calories. Its straightforward “Beer Flavored Beer™” approach and distinctive brand personality have helped drive rapid growth and expanding availability across the United States.

SOURCE: MicroStar Logistics

Contact:

Sarah Gabler, Global Marketing Manager

800-245-2200

info@microstarkegs.com