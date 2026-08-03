OI INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of O-I Glass, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OI) complied with federal securities laws. On July 28, 2026, O-I reported second quarter 2026 results revealing that “[r]eported earnings were a loss of $6.33 per share, including a $873 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and a $96 million increase to deferred tax valuation allowances, both related to Europe.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased O-I stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/o-i-glass/ to discuss your legal rights.