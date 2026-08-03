MannyPay Global Launches Global Payment Facilitator Platform with iMerchant, Powered by Adyen

New PayFac boards, underwrites, and settles merchants across 70+ countries and 135+ currencies on a single integration — paired with Champion’s Circle, a merchant rewards program built around eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannyPay Global Inc., the merchant payments company chaired by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, today announced the launch of its global payment facilitator (PayFac) platform, built in partnership with iMerchant and powered by Adyen.

The partnership was developed through the strategic collaboration between MannyPay Global Inc. and iMerchant, driven by a shared vision that the merchants being priced out of global commerce are not the exception — they are the majority.

One Integration. Every Market.

iMerchant provides the payment facilitator framework and orchestration layer. Adyen supplies the global acquiring infrastructure, risk management, and settlement capabilities. Together, the platform delivers global acceptance, fast onboarding, multi-currency settlement, intelligent routing, and enterprise-grade fraud prevention.

Why Adyen

Adyen is one of the world’s leading financial technology platforms, trusted by global brands including Meta, Microsoft, Uber, eBay, and H&M. Through iMerchant’s payment facilitator framework, MannyPay merchants gain local acquiring in 70+ countries, settlement in 135+ currencies, enterprise security, AI-powered fraud prevention, and scalable global infrastructure.

Two Rails. One Relationship.

MannyPay offers merchants either a traditional dedicated merchant account or its new PayFac platform powered by iMerchant and Adyen. One application determines the onboarding path best suited to each business.

Champion’s Circle

Every MannyPay merchant is automatically enrolled in Champion’s Circle, providing exclusive merchant incentives, promotional opportunities, community recognition, and experiences connected to Manny Pacquiao.

Availability

Merchant applications are now open at MannyPay.io .

About MannyPay Global Inc.

MannyPay Global Inc. is a merchant payments and financial technology company chaired by eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. The company delivers card processing, payment gateways, point-of-sale systems, eCommerce integrations, ACH, business banking, and fraud prevention to businesses of every size, with a stated mission of lowering the cost of accepting payments. MannyPay’s platform was first proven in the Philippines as a regulated digital-payments provider, currently serving over 250,000 customers, and is now launching its U.S. merchant processing division in 2026. Learn more at MannyPay.io .

About iMerchant

iMerchant is a modern payment processing platform serving businesses across more than 70 countries with global payments, orchestration, banking, card issuing, and point-of-sale solutions. The company supports 50+ payment methods and 135+ currencies, is PCI DSS Level 1 certified and SOC 2 Type II audited, and operates from the United States and Dubai with further expansion underway. Learn more at iMerchantSolutions.com .

About Adyen

Adyen is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. Founded in Amsterdam in 2006, Adyen serves companies including Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Learn more at adyen.com .

Media Contact

MannyPay Global Inc.

Media Relations

Email: press@mannypay.io

Web: MannyPay.io

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