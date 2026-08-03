As a new academic year begins, JMU experts weigh in on emerging trends

HARRISONBURG, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students prepare for a new academic year, James Madison University experts are available to discuss a range of timely back-to-school topics, including artificial intelligence, student wellness, learning strategies, personal finance and relationships. Among them is Philip Frana, a professor who studies how artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly ubiquitous part of everyday life and reshaping the way people learn, work, create and make decisions.

Topics Frana is available to discuss include:

AI as an invisible infrastructure. Why AI is evolving from a visible, voluntary tool that people choose to use into an increasingly pervasive background presence that changes how we learn, work, create and make decisions.

The new attention economy. How AI does more than provide information by competing for attention, shaping communication and strategy, and increasingly influencing what people notice, trust, ignore and believe.

AI and the future of work. How AI may reshape professional roles, credentials, workplace expectations, and job security, and why students will need to combine AI fluency with critical thinking, adaptability, responsibility and accountability.

How universities should respond strategically. What colleges can learn from AI literacy initiatives, interdisciplinary AI and society courses, faculty and student learning communities, and responsible experimentation with AI.

The next generation of AI. What emerging developments such as AI agents, personalized assistants, persistent memory, ambient AI and world models could mean for everyone.

In addition to Frana, the following experts are available to discuss students' health and wellness, learning routines, budgeting and civic discourse strategies:

John Almarode, a professor in the College of Education, researches transitions, recalibrating routines and enhancing learner readiness.

Amanda Sawyer, an associate professor in the College of Education, researches and teaches elementary mathematics education. She is the co-author of “Mable Mathis and the Mysterious Aunt Sally,” a children’s book that uses storytelling and global perspectives to rethink how mathematics is taught and understood. She has also created an accompanying video shorts series discussing back-to-school tips to help teachers.

Jeremy Akers, a professor in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies, researches nutrition counseling, exercise and weight management, including GLP-1 medication.

Trent Hargens, a professor in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies, researches the physiological links between sleep quality, physical activity and sedentary behavior.

Dayna Henry, a professor in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies, studies sexuality education and can discuss sexual assault prevention and sexual and relationship health.

Jennie Rosier, a professor in the College of Arts and Letters, researches romantic and parent-child relationships and Gen Z dating habits.

Brad Barnett offers expertise in financial aid and financial policy in higher education and personal finance for college students and families.

Kara Dillard, the executive director of the Madison Center for Civic Engagement, is an expert on civic discourse, dialogue across differences, and navigating difficult conversations. She can discuss how students can approach disagreements with roommates, classmates and instructors; listen without avoiding conflict; and express their needs and perspectives constructively.

To arrange an interview with these experts, please contact Chad Saylor at saylorcx@jmu.edu or Eric Gorton at gortonej@jmu.edu