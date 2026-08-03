Maximum Raises $30 Million to Build the AI-Native Operating System for Banks

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximum today emerged from stealth with a $30 million Seed round, one of the largest Seed financings in fintech, led by CRV with participation from Pear VC, Restive, Plug and Play Ventures, Anthemis and others. Founded by Randy Fernando, Maximum is building an AI-native operating system for banks designed to replace the fragmented, decades-old infrastructure that powers most of the banking industry today. Fernando is an experienced fintech leader, having founded and sold Vault to Acorns in 2017 and Power to Marqeta in 2023.

“For decades, banks have attempted to serve the evolving needs of customers on infrastructure that was never designed for today’s world,” said Fernando. “The advancement of AI is creating a paradigm shift in financial services, and banks can’t keep pace by relying on legacy providers. Maximum will provide banks with ultimate control, powerful agentic capabilities, and the tools to innovate, enabling them to deliver exceptional new experiences to their customers and partners.”

The team at Maximum is made up of operators who helped build Fernando’s previous companies, whose expertise spans across banking, payments, and financial infrastructure. In addition, Maximum is backed by investors who have funded Fernando’s previous ventures, underscoring the conviction in a team that has successfully built, scaled, and exited together.

Of the nearly five thousand banks in the US, more than 70% are still powered by legacy core systems built in the last century, long before mobile banking, real-time payments, digital currencies, or AI existed. As customer expectations evolve and new technologies reshape financial services, many banks remain constrained by outdated platforms that make innovation slow, expensive, and operationally complex.

“Every generation of infrastructure eventually reaches a point where incremental improvements are no longer enough,” said Caitlin Bolnick Rellas, General Partner at CRV. “We believe banking technology has reached that moment. Randy has repeatedly identified foundational shifts before the broader market, and we’re excited to back him for a second time as Maximum builds what we believe will become the operating system for the next generation of banking.”

Maximum has already attracted strong interest from larger community and regional banks, but has plans to work with banks of all sizes over time.

Maximum has designed a real-time platform with AI powering the system at a foundational level. This creates an environment for banks to build and deploy custom agents to automate complex operational workflows, gain real-time visibility into customer activity, and deliver innovative financial products to drive growth for the bank.

The team is also mindful that as society adapts to the modern age of AI, new security vulnerabilities to the banking industry will be exposed. Maximum has prioritized creating a sophisticated system to better protect the bank and its customers from more intelligent and persistent threats through enhanced security protocols and controls, allowing banks to better manage increasing risk to their institutions and customers.

The funding will accelerate product development, expand Maximum’s engineering and operations teams, and support bank implementations with its growing base of customers.



About Maximum

Maximum is an AI-native operating system for banks. The Maximum platform leverages AI at its core, providing an environment for banks to build and deploy custom agents to automate complex operational workflows, gain real-time visibility into customer activity, and deliver innovative financial products to drive growth for the bank. Maximum unlocks the ambition of banking leaders, delivering a comprehensive platform purpose-built to power banking for the next century.

Media Contact:

Andy Dueñas

andy@capvstrategies.com

Email: press@maximum.com

