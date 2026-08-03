James Altucher Says Elon Musk’s Next Move Could Unleash $25 Trillion, More Than China, Russia, and England Combined

Washington, D.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher says the numbers attached to Elon Musk’s next project are almost too big to picture. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager lays out the scale of what he calls “A.R.M.,” and argues that the figures, as staggering as they sound, may actually understate the opportunity.

A Number Bigger Than Entire Nations

The headline figure, in Altucher’s telling, comes from Musk himself. Altucher says Musk “has even gone as far as saying” the technology “could unleash $25 trillion in new wealth.” To convey what that means, Altucher stacks it against the global map: “That’s Larger Than The Entire Economies Of China, Russia, And England… Combined,” he says.

He goes further, comparing it to the market’s biggest names. “The combined market cap of all seven ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks,” Altucher notes, listing Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Tesla, “all add up to roughly $21 trillion.” His conclusion: the project he calls “A.R.M.” “could be bigger than the ENTIRE Mag 7 combined.”

Wall Street’s Own Big Numbers

Altucher argues he is not alone in reaching for trillion-dollar figures. He points to Morgan Stanley, which he says believes the technology behind “A.R.M.” is “set to disrupt a $30 trillion market,” and to Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, who he says “says the technology behind ‘A.R.M.’ could trigger a wealth explosion to the tune of $24 trillion.” He notes Wood “has put her money where her mouth is,” allocating “$1 billion of her fund’s capital” toward the company he ties to the project.

Why He Says the Estimates May Be Conservative

Rather than dismiss the numbers as hype, Altucher argues they could prove low. “You’ll see why those estimates might actually be conservative,” he says, grounding the claim in the size of the global economy. World GDP, he notes, “currently sits at around $120 trillion per year,” and “roughly 50% to 60% of that is made up of labor,” or “$60 to $70 trillion flowing into human wages every single year.” A technology that could capture even part of that, in his view, “could capture tens of trillions of dollars a year.”

Altucher is candid that these are projections, not guarantees. “Now I’ll be the first person to tell you these numbers are absurd,” he says elsewhere in the presentation , before arguing why he takes them seriously. He frames the entire case as his own analysis rather than a certainty, and stresses that all investing carries risk.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains the scale of the opportunity he sees in the project he calls “A.R.M.,” the trillion-dollar figures cited by Musk and Wall Street analysts, and why he believes those estimates may be conservative.

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a veteran venture capitalist and angel investor who has spent more than four decades identifying emerging technology trends before they reach the mainstream

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.