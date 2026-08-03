Custom Plumbing, Inc. Announces Summer Savings This August For Tank and Tankless Water Heater Installations Throughout Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST PALM BEACH, FL - August 03, 2026 -

Homeowners throughout West Palm Beach and surrounding Palm Beach County communities can take advantage of summer savings from Custom Plumbing, Inc. The family-owned plumbing company is now offering $350 off the installation or replacement of any tank or tankless water heater system through August 31, 2026, helping residents upgrade their home's hot water system while enjoying a discount off the normal cost of water heater services.

As temperatures remain high across South Florida, summer is an ideal time to replace an aging or unreliable water heater before it fails unexpectedly. Whether homeowners are looking to install a traditional storage tank water heater or upgrade to a modern, energy-efficient tankless system, Custom Plumbing's experienced technicians provide professional installation services designed to deliver reliable hot water and long-lasting performance.

Serving South Florida since 1984, Custom Plumbing has earned a reputation for providing dependable residential and commercial plumbing solutions backed by quality workmanship and customer service. The second-generation, family-owned company proudly serves homeowners and businesses throughout West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County, Martin County, and surrounding communities with a wide range of plumbing services, including water heater repair and replacement, emergency plumbing, drain cleaning, leak detection, sewer services, new construction plumbing, remodeling, gas line installations, and more. The company is licensed and insured, maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, offers 24/7 emergency service, and has built a strong reputation through decades of reliable service.

A failing water heater often provides warning signs before it completely stops working. Rust-colored water, inconsistent water temperatures, strange noises, leaks around the unit, and increasing energy bills can all indicate that replacement may be the most cost-effective solution. Custom Plumbing helps homeowners evaluate their existing systems and recommends the best option based on household size, hot water demand, energy efficiency goals, and budget.

Tankless water heaters continue to grow in popularity among Florida homeowners thanks to their ability to provide continuous hot water while using less energy than many conventional systems. Traditional tank water heaters remain an excellent solution for many families seeking dependable performance at an affordable price. Custom Plumbing installs both options and ensures every installation meets current plumbing codes and manufacturer specifications. To learn more about the companies water heater services visit https://customplumb.com/water-heater/

"Our goal has always been to provide our customers with honest recommendations, quality workmanship, and exceptional value," said Sherri Wilson, President of Custom Plumbing. "This summer promotion gives homeowners an opportunity to replace an aging water heater before it becomes an emergency while saving $350 on a new installation. Whether someone chooses a traditional tank system or wants to upgrade to a tankless model, our experienced team is here to make the process smooth and stress-free for our customers."

For more than four decades, Custom Plumbing has built its business around its customer-first philosophy of "One Customer. One Job. One Focus." The company combines experienced technicians, upfront pricing, quality materials, and a commitment to treating every customer with honesty and respect. From simple plumbing repairs to large-scale commercial projects and luxury residential installations, the team continues to deliver dependable plumbing solutions throughout South Florida.

The $350 promotional discount is available for qualifying water heater installation and replacement projects completed on both traditional tank and tankless systems through August 31, 2026. The offer is available to homeowners in West Palm Beach and surrounding Palm Beach County communities. Property owners and residents are encouraged to schedule their appointments early, as demand for water heater installations typically increases during the summer months.

Homeowners interested in learning more about the summer water heater promotion or scheduling an estimate can contact Custom Plumbing to discuss available options and determine which water heating system best fits their home's needs. For more information about Custom Plumbing, Inc. or to schedule service, visit the company's website at https://customplumb.com or call (561) 533-5470.

About Custom Plumbing, Inc.

Custom Plumbing, Inc. is a second-generation, family-owned plumbing company headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving South Florida since 1984, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Palm Beach County, Martin County, and surrounding communities. Its experienced team specializes in water heater installation and replacement, plumbing repairs, emergency plumbing services, drain cleaning, leak detection, remodeling, new construction plumbing, and commercial plumbing solutions. Known for its commitment to integrity, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction, Custom Plumbing continues to deliver reliable plumbing services backed by decades of industry experience.

###

For more information about Custom Plumbing, Inc., contact the company here:



Custom Plumbing, Inc.

Sherri Wilson

(561) 533-5470

service@customplumb.com

1414 Points Rd

West Palm Beach, FL 33405