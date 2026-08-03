Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Vintage Grove in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Raleigh-area community, Vintage Grove, will celebrate the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home on Saturday, August 8. This exclusive community, conveniently located in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, offers an intimate collection of 46 homes on oversized home sites, providing a rare opportunity for home shoppers seeking spacious, two-story designs in a sought-after area. The public is invited to attend the model home grand opening event this Saturday, August 8 from noon to 2 p.m. ET at 3800 Bengal Stripe Way in Fuquay-Varina.





The professionally designed and decorated model home at Vintage Grove, showcasing the new Rosella home design, exemplifies Toll Brothers' commitment to architectural excellence and exceptional design. This thoughtfully designed home features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a 3-car garage, and an outdoor wellness retreat including a pool, sauna, and spa, offering the perfect blend of luxury and functionality for modern living. Homes at Vintage Grove range from approx. 3,000 to 5,000+ square feet and are priced from the low $900,000s.

"We are thrilled to unveil the model home at Vintage Grove, which truly exemplifies the luxury, quality, and personalization that Toll Brothers is known for," said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “This distinguished community offers a rare opportunity to experience expansive, luxury living in one of Fuquay-Varina’s most coveted locations, where every detail is thoughtfully designed to elevate the everyday.”





Vintage Grove provides homebuyers with a peaceful and secluded setting while remaining close to everyday conveniences. The community is just minutes from the charming shops, restaurants, and outdoor recreation in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. Convenient access to major commuter routes such as US 401 and NC 55 ensures easy travel to Raleigh and surrounding areas. Families will benefit from assignment to highly ranked Wake County Public Schools, further enhancing the appeal of this exceptional community.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Vintage Grove and to attend the model grand opening event, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)