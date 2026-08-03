Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor securities between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CAPR.

Capricor Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) Capricor adopted changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan used to analyze clinical data for Deramiocel; (2) the FDA had not agreed to those changes before the Company resubmitted its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Deramiocel; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that the FDA would conclude the clinical results did not provide substantial evidence of Deramiocel's effectiveness; (4) accordingly, there was a substantial risk that Deramiocel would not receive regulatory approval for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Capricor Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CAPR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Capricor you have until September 28, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Capricor Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Capricor Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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