Seventy-One CPAmerica Firms Earn National Distinction in INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 500 Rankings

 | Source: CPAmerica CPAmerica

Gainesville, Florida, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Seventy-One CPAmerica Firms Earn National Distinction in INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 500 Rankings

Gainesville, Fla. (August 3, 2026) – Seventy-one CPAmerica member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) top 500 CPA firms, providing a comprehensive view of firm size, growth and market position across the profession.

According to their website, IPA analyzes firms across the IPA 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 groupings to provide context around the year’s challenges, opportunities and strategic shifts. This analysis highlights how firms adapt to economic conditions, talent pressures, and changing client demands.

CPAmerica congratulates the following member firms on their recognition:

Top 100 Firms

Top 200 Firms

Top 300 Firms

Top 400 Firms

Top 500 Firms

For a complete listing of INSIDE Public Accounting Top 500 Firms, please visit https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/

About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

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