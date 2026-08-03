Jitterbit Appoints Mark Logan as President & Chief Executive Officer; Bill Conner Joins Board of Directors

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the leader in intelligent automation, integration, and accountable AI, today announced the appointment of Mark Logan as President and Chief Executive Officer. Bill Conner, who served as President and CEO for the past 2.5 years, transitions to a seat with the Board of Directors, where he will continue to lend his strategic expertise and industry insight to the board.

Logan brings more than two decades of senior executive experience across enterprise SaaS, cybersecurity, data integration, and analytics, with a proven track record of scaling global operations and driving profitable growth.

"What drew me to Jitterbit is our ability to deliver the most complete unified AI-infused platform for intelligent automation without sacrificing trust or control," said Jitterbit President and CEO Mark Logan. "When you combine customer-rated No. 1 ROI with a proven 2X faster go-live for enterprise integration projects, it’s clear why organizations trust us to orchestrate their future. I’m thrilled to join this world-class team and look forward to empowering our customers and partners as we scale."

Most recently, Logan served as President and CEO of One Identity, where he led a $300 million enterprise cybersecurity business with 1,000 employees across 12 countries, growing EBITDA profitability to $130 million across a customer base of more than 5,000 enterprise organizations.

Prior to One Identity, Logan was CEO of LogRhythm (now Exabeam), scaling global SIEM cybersecurity operations and profitability, and president of leading data integration enterprise platform Attunity, where he spearheaded a cloud product strategy along with a recurring revenue GTM transition that expanded enterprise value over 300% at exit. His executive leadership history also includes CEO roles at WealthEngine and Rivermine, defining a career focused on operational excellence, strategic M&A, and expanding high-growth technology platforms.

During his 2.5-year tenure as President and CEO, Bill Conner spearheaded a major strategic evolution across Jitterbit’s product portfolio, establishing the company as an innovator in enterprise-grade AI integration, highlighted by breakthroughs in layered AI architecture, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) framework, and Deep Message Inspection (DMI) technology.



“While I’m transitioning the day-to-day operation to Mark, I remain a steadfast and engaged investor, board member and strategic advisor,” said Conner. “The company and platform is positioned for great success, and I look forward to seeing the company grow under Mark’s stewardship.”

About Jitterbit