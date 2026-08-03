TruLegal Releases Midyear Legal Talent Review: What the First Six Months of 2026 Made Impossible to Ignore

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal, an award-winning global leader in AI-enabled legal talent solutions for modern legal teams, today announced the release of its midyear 2026 legal talent market review, “The Legal Profession at Halftime: What the First Six Months of 2026 Made Impossible to Ignore.”

Authored by TruLegal Founder and CEO Jared Coseglia, the review draws on TruLegal’s placement data, market observations and ongoing work with corporate legal departments, law firms, ALSPs and legal technology providers.

"AI has stopped being a conversation and started being a reckoning. The first half of 2026 confirmed what the data was always pointing toward. AI fluency is a premium skill in legal, and the premium is getting bigger."

The midyear review identifies eight major themes legal employers and professionals should be watching in the second half of 2026:

"The technology is powerful, and the human capacity to absorb change is finite. The future is not about choosing between people and tools. It is about making sure they advance together, and the leaders who hold both of those truths simultaneously are the ones who will define what sustainable growth looks like in this market."

The midyear review builds on a series of articles Coseglia has authored throughout 2026 on AI-enabled legal talent, compensation, legal operations, AI governance, interviewing, leadership and workforce transformation.

TruLegal will also share the article’s eight major themes through a LinkedIn midyear review series, with each post connecting the broader analysis to related market insights and previously published thought leadership.

Read the full midyear review here: https://trulegal.ai/insights/trulegal-midyear-legal-talent-review

About TruLegal

TruLegal, formerly TRU Staffing Partners, is an award-winning global leader in delivering bespoke AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams. With a network of relationships reaching more than 100,000 legal professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal has successfully placed thousands of attorneys, legal operations, litigation and eDiscovery, data privacy, cybersecurity, and other legal professionals who focus on the intersection of technology and the law. For more than fifteen years, TruLegal has provided flexible contract talent, direct hire contingency staffing, and executive-level search services to the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and the community of providers that support the legal industry.

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