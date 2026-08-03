InventWood Selected for DARPA Embedded Entrepreneur Initiative to Accelerate SUPERWOOD’s Transition into Defense and Dual-Use Markets

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InventWood, Inc., manufacturer of SUPERWOOD, a wood-based structural material with steel-class strength has been awarded funding under the Embedded Entrepreneur Initiative (EEI), sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The award will accelerate commercialization of the SUPERWOOD material platform and expand its transition into defense and dual-use markets.

The award builds on momentum already underway. Through sustained engagement with defense engineers, logistics stakeholders, and system integrators, InventWood has seen growing interest in SUPERWOOD across applications ranging from logistics and infrastructure to force protection and RF-transparent structures. The Embedded Entrepreneur Initiative, run by DARPA’s Commercial Strategy Office, adds dedicated commercialization leadership to harness and service that engagement — converting established interest into defined applications, validation efforts, and pathways to adoption across the Department of War and regulated commercial sectors.

The award supports an Embedded Entrepreneur, a dedicated role responsible for converting existing defense interest into defined applications, pilot efforts, and procurement pathways. The search is underway for someone who has worked inside or alongside defense organizations, prime contractors, or system integrators; is familiar with acquisition mechanisms such as Commercial Solutions Openings and Other Transaction Authorities; and has carried disruptive technologies through validation and deployment.

SUPERWOOD is produced by re-engineering ordinary wood at the molecular level, yielding a material with strength-to-weight performance higher than steel that still machines and fastens like wood. Made entirely from abundant American feedstocks at InventWood’s Frederick, Maryland facility, it pairs structural performance with fire resistance, impact and ballistic resistance, RF transparency, and durability in harsh environments. The technology originated at the University of Maryland and has been scaled with federal, state and private support.

“Defense engineers have already shown us where SUPERWOOD can make a difference, the interest is real and it is growing,” said Jon Strimling, COO, InventWood. “This award puts dedicated commercial leadership behind demand that already exists, so a material that is strong like steel, light like wood, and made entirely in America can reach the people who need it on a fully domestic supply chain.”

About InventWood

InventWood, Inc. is a U.S. advanced materials innovation company and University of Maryland spinout headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, where it operates an 89,000-square-foot manufacturing and R&D facility. Its patented wood modification process transforms abundant domestic wood species into SUPERWOOD, a high-performance structural material platform serving construction, defense, infrastructure, and specialty applications, protected by 135+ patents across 70+ countries. Learn more at www.inventwood.com.

Embedded Entrepreneur Inquiries: Individuals with relevant defense commercialization experience may apply here: EEI Job Posting

Media Contact: Dan Nadash, Vice President, Public Sector Strategy & Partnerships, InventWood, Inc. • dan.nadash@inventwood.com

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