Crypto News: Ethereum-Based Pepeto Announces Its Crypto Presale Surpassed $10.56 Million as Holder Growth Accelerates

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced that its crypto presale has surpassed $10.56 million, and the pace behind the number is the real story: holders are joining faster than in any earlier stage, with entries arriving daily even as the wider crypto market bleeds. Stop on that picture for a second, because it almost never happens. Millions never pour into a falling market for fun. Money only moves that way when experienced buyers spot something in the red the rest has missed, and the funding data shows them coming back again and again with bigger entries, the quiet kind of conviction every trader wishes he had caught earlier at least once in his life.

The announcement carries extra weight because of where Pepeto is built. The project runs on Ethereum and attacks the costs draining Ethereum users daily, so its progress and the chain's recovery now feed one story in this week's crypto news, and both are accelerating at once.

The Crypto Presale Crossing $10.56 Million as Ethereum Turns Bullish Again

The milestone itself leads the update: $10.56 million raised, record entry speed, and a holder base widening by the day. Behind it, the chain Pepeto is built on has turned. US spot ether funds took in $84.4 million in one week, snapping an eight-week outflow streak, then $105 million the next, then $96 million across three trading days per CoinDesk, and the Ethereum price responded, up 11% on the week and 20% on the month. Standard Chartered now maps an Ethereum price prediction of $25,000 by 2028, with steps at $12,000 for 2026 and $18,000 for 2027, per Decrypt.

A recovering Ethereum lifts every serious project built on it, and the presale data suggests early-stage buyers made that connection weeks ago. History backs their logic with a story that still stings anyone who watched it from outside: the market's largest individual returns have always traced back to entries made while a token was still cheap, and Ethereum's own 2014 presale, where one early backer turned $6,200 into a position worth over $80 million, remains the defining example. Every cycle since has produced its own version of that story, and every cycle, most people read about it afterward.

The Platform Behind the Milestone

So what is the money actually backing? This is where the update gets interesting. Start with who is building it: a lead developer who came out of Binance. His words: "We built PepetoSwap to kill the fees that eat every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% per trade. The bridge uses lock-and-mint to move assets across chains at zero cost. Once this goes live, there is no reason to use anything else."

We ran our own numbers to measure that edge. Push $2,000 a week through a 0.3% pool and $312 disappears in a year, $10,000 a week and the bill hits $1,560, before gas. Pepeto exists to end that drain, and the entire platform routes through the PEPETO coin by design, so every trader who arrives for free trading adds demand for the token at the center of it.

The community is moving as fast as the funding, and this is the part that gives veterans chills. The name travels with no paid promotion behind it, discussions feed themselves across every platform, and a rumor now circulates through those same communities pointing to interest from the name behind Shiba Inu's famous run. Nothing is confirmed, and stories like this rarely get confirmed before they resolve on their own. What needs no confirmation is the memory: everyone in this market remembers what Shiba Inu did, and how quietly it started.

Conclusion

The announcement stands on its own numbers: a crypto presale past $10.56 million, holder growth accelerating, a finished platform approaching launch, and a recovering Ethereum underneath all of it. Whatever becomes of the rumor moving through the communities, the funding milestone was built before any whisper spread, on working tools and record entry speed, and that order of events is exactly what separates real crypto stories from loud ones.

Two scenarios sit ahead. If the rumor proves true, the price goes vertical. If it never does, the project stands on its own legs anyway, working tools, a growing platform, a presale beyond $10.56 million, the exact reasons smart money entered long before the first whisper spread. And everyone remembers how the Shiba Inu story finished, early buyers turned one brave decision into millions by moving before the market confirmed anything. On every data, every number in this article, what sits on the table today looks like that story on its opening page.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website