Bangalore, India, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The substitute most Chennai households actually use is not a cheaper purifier. It is bottled and canned water, and over a two-year period that route costs ₹25,530, against ₹9,384 to hold a purifier on a rental plan and ₹12,544 to buy one outright. Those comparisons, drawn from the draft red herring prospectus filed March 27, 2026, are increasingly framing the decision across T. Nagar, Velachery, Adyar, OMR, Anna Nagar and Porur, where Rentomojo rents its own manufactured purifier range with servicing folded into the plan. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

Chennai's reliance on delivered water is a response to a genuine water profile rather than a habit. Peer-reviewed sampling of Chennai borewells has recorded mean dissolved-solids levels near 1,000 mg/L, against the 500 mg/L acceptable limit set in IS 10500:2012, the Bureau of Indian Standards drinking-water specification, with coastal and southern stretches showing pronounced salinity and marked seasonal variation between the monsoon and the dry months. In that environment purification is not an upgrade. It is the baseline condition for drinking water, which is precisely why households that have not installed a unit tend to buy their drinking water instead.

That default is the most expensive of the available routes, and it is also the least stable. Canned water pricing moves with demand, supply is interrupted exactly when pressure on the system is highest, and the household carries the logistics of ordering, storing and handling containers indefinitely. Meanwhile the purchase route it is being weighed against carries its own recurring load: a ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 outlay followed by annual maintenance and repair at roughly ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 a year, close to 40% of product value annually, with local hardness pushing membranes and pre-filters through replacement faster than default schedules assume.

That accelerated wear is what makes servicing, rather than the sticker price, the deciding factor in a high-TDS city. A purifier running on Chennai's harder supply needs its filters and membrane changed more often, and a unit left unserviced stops delivering safe water, which is where the wait for a technician becomes the friction households report most. Rentomojo services its purifiers through an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters rather than outsourced contractors, which is the structural difference behind on-time repair, and it replaces filters free every six months, an interval that matters disproportionately where replacement cycles are shorter. Delivery with professional installation runs in about two days against a 2.54-day network average, and maintenance is carried for the full tenure.

The range itself is manufactured in-house, spanning the DriftGo, DriftPro and DriftLux multi-stage systems, the NiraFlo and RM Premium units and the Nirapure configuration, across RO, RO with UV, and RO with UV and alkaline specifications structured around different source-water requirements. Entry plans begin at ₹391 a month, described as amongst the lowest-priced rental offerings in the Redseer Report as of December 31, 2025, on tenures from three months to 36. A ₹25,530 two-year bottled-water outlay, weighed against a monthly plan with servicing and filter replacement carried, is surfacing regularly in cost-control conversations across the city's high-churn rental corridors.

Purification also behaves differently from most rented categories over long horizons. Because annual servicing on an owned unit approaches the annual cost of renting one, the ownership case does not strengthen with time the way it does elsewhere. Booking is completed online against a refundable deposit with standard KYC, billing is postpaid across card, UPI and net banking, advance payment of a tenure carries up to 15% off, and in-city relocation is carried for the duration of the plan.

Where the alternative to purification is buying drinking water indefinitely, the relevant comparison is not rent-versus-buy but treated supply at home against a permanent delivery cost, and in a high-TDS city that supply is only as reliable as the servicing behind it. Category onboarding grew at a 590.39% compound annual rate between FY23 and FY25 on the platform, against Indian purifier penetration that remains low relative to markets where treatment is near-universal and most households subscribe rather than own. As the category matures, households in cities like Chennai are increasingly choosing a provider that builds and services its own units over one that lists other brands. Rentomojo rents its in-house purifier range across Chennai on those terms. To learn more visit https://www.globenewswire.com/

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Compiled from rentomojo.com listings, IS 10500:2012, publicly available water-quality research and the Redseer industry report cited in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Pricing varies by configuration, city and tenure and is subject to change.

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