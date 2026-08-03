Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces the Delivery of the LNG Carrier ‘Alcaios I’

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels (the "Company," "CCEC," "we" or "us"), today announced that it has successfully taken delivery of the Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier ("LNG/C") 'Alcaios I’ on July 31, 2026.

Following its delivery, the LNG/C Alcaios I (HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., 174,000 cubic meters (“CBM”) commenced its previously announced employment under an 18-month index-linked time charter.

The acquisition of the LNG/C Alcaios I was funded with cash on hand and $170.0 million in total proceeds raised through the refinancing of two existing sale and leaseback facilities for the LNG/Cs Aristos I and Aristarchos. The vessel was added as additional security by way of mortgage under the refinanced facilities, which have a 10-year term.

Alcaios I is the 15th latest-generation LNG/C delivered to the Company. CCEC’s under-construction fleet also includes six additional latest-generation LNG/Cs, scheduled for delivery between the first quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2029.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 20 high specification vessels, including 15 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, two dual-fuel medium gas carriers (“MG/Cs”) and two Handy Liquefied CO2 Multi-Gas Carriers (“HMG/Cs”). In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, four MG/Cs, two HMG/Cs and one LNG dual-fuel Bunkering vessel to be delivered between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s delivery of strategic goals, ability to pursue growth opportunities and expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and share repurchase, charter rate and revenue expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com