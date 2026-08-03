Mobia Medical Appoints Myriam Curet, M.D., to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced the appointment of Myriam Curet, M.D., to the Board as an independent director, effective July 30, 2026.

“We are thrilled Myriam will be joining the Mobia Medical Board of Directors,” said Richard Foust, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobia Medical. “Her decades long clinical and executive leadership at Intuitive Surgical paired with her ongoing surgical practice and public company board experience bring a unique combination of medical and corporate governance expertise to Mobia’s Board. Her lifelong commitment to patient-centered innovation and her perspective of what it takes to translate scientific advancement into meaningful clinical impact will be a key asset to the Company.”

Dr. Curet has served as a Clinical Professor of Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine since 2015 and previously held a series of faculty positions in Stanford’s Department of Surgery from 2000 to 2015, most recently as Professor of Surgery. She has also held a part-time clinical appointment at the Palo Alto Veterans Administration Medical Center since October 2010. Earlier in her career, she was an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of New Mexico from 1994 to 2000 and held positions with the Indian Health Service, including as Deputy Medical Director of the Gallup Indian Medical Center in New Mexico.

"I have spent my career as a surgeon working with innovative medical technology companies, and I have seen firsthand what it means for a breakthrough technology to change the paradigm in standard of care," said Dr. Curet. "I am excited to join the Mobia Medical Board and to support the company as we scale the business, expand access to Vivistim, and improve the lives of stroke survivors on their recovery journey."

Dr. Curet currently serves on the board of directors of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), a medical technology company focused on obstructive sleep apnea and Stereotaxis (NYSE American: STXS), a robotic technology company for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. She previously served as a director of Nektar Therapeutics, a public biopharmaceutical company, from December 2019 to June 2024. Dr. Curet received her B.A. from Bryn Mawr College and her M.D. from Harvard Medical School, completed her general surgery residency at the University of Chicago and a fellowship in surgical endoscopy at the University of New Mexico, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

A complete list of Mobia Medical’s leadership team, including the Board of Directors, is available at Mobia.com.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Mobia Medical’s commercial expansion, execution of its growth strategy, and ability to achieve its plans, objectives, and expected growth. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “vision,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Mobia Medical cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Information in this press release may also include statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable indicator of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions together with projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in Mobia Medical’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Mobia Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. Mobia Medical may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

investors@mobia.com

Media Inquiries Contact

Terri Clevenger

tclevenger@waterhousebrands.com