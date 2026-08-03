EZCORP to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events during August 2026.

Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place in Boston from August 11–13, 2026. Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat, along with a replay following the event, will be available at https://event.summitcast.com/view/WuFmFdTcA9mVsUGHZJFU62/nZ7XPMRysFHyugWZuVFdKA and through the Events & Presentations section of EZCORP’s investor relations website at http://investors.ezcorp.com.

Texas Capital Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR), taking place in New York City on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with EZCORP management are encouraged to contact their respective sales representative or the Company's investor relations team at EZPW@elevate-ir.com .

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. We also sell pre-owned merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom

Elevate IR

EZPW@elevate-ir.com

(720) 330-2829