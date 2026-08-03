Sachem Capital Sets Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Pending Asset Contribution Transaction Update

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The release will also provide an update on the pending asset contribution transaction with Industrial Realty Group (IRG). The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion, and the combined entity, to be renamed IRG Realty Trust (IRGT), should emerge as a top-10 publicly listed industrial REIT with an implied enterprise value of about $3.4 billion.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Contact:

Sachem Capital

Investor Relations

Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com