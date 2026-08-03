Seer to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

Seer’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. to 5:25 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

investor@seer.bio