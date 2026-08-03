EMPLOYERS Appoints Kirt Dooley as Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary

RENO, Nev., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMPLOYERS (NYSE: EIG), a leading provider of workers' compensation insurance solutions for America's small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Kirt Dooley as Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary.

Dooley joins EMPLOYERS from Clear Spring Property & Casualty Company, where he has served since 2020 as Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer, leading the company's actuarial, analytics, and enterprise risk management functions. During his tenure, he built the company's actuarial and data analytics department from the ground up and led a reinsurance business development strategy that grew assumed reinsurance premiums by more than 200 percent over a two-year period.

Earlier in his career, Dooley spent 16 years at the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), most recently as Practice Leader and Senior Actuary, where he led analytical initiatives for regulators and industry stakeholders and represented the organization in regulatory hearings through expert testimony.

"Kirt is an accomplished actuary and proven leader whose experience building analytics capabilities will help us continue to manage risk with the consistency and precision that define our company,” said Katherine Antonello, president and chief executive officer of EMPLOYERS. “His background across reserving, pricing, and data science makes him well positioned to lead the next stage of that work."

Dooley is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, both from the University of Florida.

"EMPLOYERS has built a reputation for financial strength and disciplined underwriting in workers' compensation," said Dooley. "That combination of specialty focus and stability gives the actuarial function meaningful influence over how the business performs. That is the foundation I plan to build on, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to help shape what comes next."

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance, excess workers’ compensation, and related services (collectively “EMPLOYERS®”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in lower hazard industries with its guaranteed cost product and self-insured enterprises with its excess workers’ compensation product. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset , their employees , through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, to help businesses create safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Workers’ Compensation insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, and Excess Workers’ Compensation is offered through Employers Assurance Company. Each of EMPLOYERS insurance subsidiaries is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com, www.employers.com/excess-workers-compensation/, and www.cerity.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Eye

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

772-214-6153

keye@employers.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Pedraja

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

775-327-2706

mpedraja@employers.com