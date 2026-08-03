Yu Sleep Updates Its 2026 Official Offer: Ten-Ingredient Liquid Formula and 0.9 mg Melatonin Disclosure

Aurora, CO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Yu Sleep is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, managing a medical condition, or currently taking prescription medications.

Yu Sleep is a liquid dietary supplement with a two-dropper (2 mL) serving size and approximately 30 servings per bottle. Each serving provides 0.9 mg of melatonin alongside vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and a 637 mg proprietary blend, for ten formula ingredients in total. Yu Sleep's current directions call for taking one serving approximately 30 minutes before bed.

Liquid Sleep Formula Category Context

Liquid supplement formats are positioned in the sleep-support category as an alternative to tablet or capsule delivery, typically measured by dropper rather than counted by unit. A liquid base allows a formula to combine several ingredient types — vitamins, a hormone-based ingredient like melatonin, and a botanical or amino-acid blend — into a single measured serving rather than requiring multiple capsules. Melatonin is the most common single ingredient in over-the-counter sleep formulas, and liquid formats commonly pair it with botanical or amino-acid ingredients delivered as part of a combined blend rather than as standalone doses. Proprietary-blend labeling, where a combined milligram weight is disclosed without a per-ingredient breakdown, is a widely used and FDA-permitted labeling structure for multi-ingredient dietary supplements. Interest in sleep-support formulas typically rises around the annual fall Daylight Saving Time change, when the shift in evening light disrupts established sleep-wake routines for many consumers.

Yu Sleep Ingredient Disclosure

Yu Sleep's Supplement Facts panel lists vitamin B2 (as riboflavin 5-phosphate) at 0.5 mg per serving, and vitamin B6 (as pyridoxal 5-phosphate) at 0.5 mg per serving. Melatonin is listed at 0.9 mg per serving. A 637 mg proprietary blend rounds out the formula, containing red tart cherry juice concentrate, magnesium glycinate, apigenin, lemon balm extract, 5-HTP from Griffonia seed extract, L-theanine, and GABA. Yu Sleep discloses the combined 637 mg blend weight; individual milligram amounts for each of the seven blend ingredients are not separately broken out on the label, which is standard proprietary-blend labeling practice.

Within the blend, red tart cherry juice concentrate is a fruit-derived ingredient naturally containing melatonin and polyphenol compounds. Magnesium glycinate is a bonded form of magnesium, an essential mineral the body uses for hundreds of enzyme reactions involved in muscle and nerve function. Apigenin is a flavonoid compound naturally occurring in a range of plants, including chamomile. Lemon balm extract is derived from Melissa officinalis, an herb from the mint family with a long history of traditional use. 5-HTP is sourced from Griffonia seed extract and is a naturally occurring amino acid derivative. L-theanine is an amino acid found naturally in tea leaves. GABA is an amino acid that occurs naturally in the body, where it functions as a neurotransmitter. Yu Sleep's other ingredients include distilled water, glycerin, medium invert syrup, citric acid, erythritol, sodium citrate dihydrate, natural flavors, gum arabic, xanthan gum, and potassium sorbate. The label also lists magnesium glycinate, apigenin, and lemon balm extract within the other-ingredients statement, in addition to their inclusion in the proprietary blend.

The label supplied with an individual order governs the formula and ingredient disclosures for that bottle.

Yu Sleep Supplement Facts Panel

Serving size: 2 mL (two full droppers). Servings per bottle: approximately 30.

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin 5-phosphate): 0.5 mg — 38% Daily Value

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxal 5-phosphate): 0.5 mg — 29% Daily Value

Melatonin: 0.9 mg — Daily Value not established

Proprietary Blend (red tart cherry juice concentrate, magnesium glycinate, apigenin, lemon balm extract, 5-HTP from Griffonia seed extract, L-theanine, GABA): 637 mg — Daily Value not established

Melatonin Research Context

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the National Institutes of Health, describes melatonin as a hormone the body produces in response to darkness that helps regulate the timing of the sleep-wake cycle. NCCIH notes that melatonin's role in the body extends beyond sleep in ways that are not yet fully understood, and that available research on melatonin supplementation for sleep disorders shows mixed results depending on the outcome measured and the population studied. Separately, NCCIH has noted that a small number of studies on international travelers found melatonin may reduce overall jet-lag symptoms compared with a placebo, an area distinct from routine nightly sleep support. NCCIH's consumer guidance also notes that research on the safety of long-term melatonin use is limited, and that safety data specific to pregnant or breastfeeding individuals is lacking, which is why label and package guidance for those groups routes to a healthcare professional rather than a usage recommendation.

Yu Sleep's formula is designed to combine melatonin with additional vitamin, botanical, and amino-acid ingredients as part of its nighttime-use positioning. The published evidence base on the individual blend ingredients addresses each ingredient generally rather than the specific combined formula in this product, and research on any one ingredient does not establish how the full seven-ingredient blend performs together.

Consumer Safety Considerations

Yu Sleep contains melatonin, 5-HTP, magnesium, and several botanical ingredients that may overlap with medications or other supplements, including other nighttime or mood-support products a consumer may already be taking. Combining multiple sedating or calming ingredients from separate products can increase overall intake beyond what any single label anticipates, which is one reason Yu Sleep directs consumers to review their full supplement and medication list with a healthcare professional before use, particularly for anyone taking prescription sleep aids, antidepressants, or blood pressure medications.

People who are pregnant or nursing, under 18, managing a medical condition, taking prescription medications, or using other nighttime products should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. Yu Sleep may cause drowsiness; users should not drive, operate machinery, or perform tasks requiring full alertness after taking a serving, and next-morning alertness can vary by individual. Use should be discontinued and medical guidance obtained if an unexpected reaction occurs. Individual ingredient research does not establish the performance of the complete formula, and results vary by individual.

Availability and Return Terms

Yu Sleep is available directly through the official Yu Sleep website, which lists current package sizes, pricing, and shipping terms at checkout. Yu Sleep states that orders ship within 24 hours in discreet packaging, with delivery estimates that vary by destination; delivery windows are estimates rather than guaranteed arrival dates, and current shipping terms for each package size are confirmed at checkout.

Yu Sleep provides a 60-day return period beginning on the purchase date. Customers must contact support within that window and receive approval before mailing a return. The return process requires all bottles from the order to be sent back, including used or empty bottles, along with the order number and tracking information after shipment. The customer is responsible for return shipping costs, and the current return policy — including any shipping and handling deductions from the refund — is confirmed at the time of the request. The guarantee applies once per customer; a customer who has already received a refund is not eligible for a second refund on a later order under the published policy.

Contact Information

Yu Sleep customer support: support@yu-sleep.com. Returns (after approval only): Yu Sleep, 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011.

Summary

Yu Sleep is a liquid dietary supplement with a two-dropper serving size and approximately 30 servings per bottle. Its Supplement Facts panel lists ten formula ingredients, including 0.9 mg of melatonin, vitamins B2 and B6, and a 637 mg proprietary blend. Current package options, pricing, and shipping terms are available at the official website. Yu Sleep is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and individual results vary.