Smartbird Nominates Tech Industry Veterans Elizabeth Mora and Dan Kasun for Election to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartbird, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), an AI infrastructure provider, today announced the nomination of Elizabeth Mora and Dan Kasun for election to its board of directors at the company’s next annual meeting of stockholders.

Mora is an experienced board director and finance executive with a strong governance background. She previously served as chief financial officer of Draper Laboratory and Harvard University and is currently chair of the board of directors of Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), serves on the board of directors of semiconductor and laser equipment company MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) where she chairs the audit committee, and serves on the board of directors of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), where she chairs the compensation and nominating and governance committees.

Kasun is a seasoned AI and cloud sales and channel executive who spent 18 years at Microsoft and 11 years at Amazon Web Services in technology sales and channel leadership roles, and is currently senior vice president and global head of partner ecosystem at Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA). He has built high-performing partner ecosystems and go-to-market strategies and has expertise in regulated industries, including the public sector, financial services and healthcare.

“Beth and Dan have spent a long time in this industry focusing on growth and hyperscale go-to-market,” said Nadia Carlsten , chief executive officer at Smartbird. “Having that experience on our board with exactly the customers and partners we want to serve will be a real advantage as we grow the business.”

Smartbird delivers AI infrastructure, providing the performance, control, and scalability of GPU-based computing that enterprises need. The company named Carlsten as president and chief executive officer in June, bringing in a leader with deep roots in sovereign AI and supercomputing to drive its strategy of delivering AI infrastructure as a managed service. The company addresses the needs of a growing segment of customers looking for more control over their own AI infrastructure, including enterprises in healthcare, pharma, financial services and public-sector agencies.

About Smartbird, Inc.

Smartbird delivers dedicated AI infrastructure as a service, giving organizations the performance, control, and security of a private AI cluster without requiring them to finance, operate, or maintain the underlying infrastructure. Smartbird manages the entire lifecycle, from procurement and deployment to operations and hardware refreshes, so customers can focus on AI workloads, not AI infrastructure.

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