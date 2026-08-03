Max Out Financial Reimagines the Insurance Agency for the AI Era



National Insurance Organization combines financial education, faith, leadership, and artificial

intelligence to build the next generation of advisors



TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the financial services industry, Max Out Financial is building more than an insurance organization. It is creating a modern, technology-enabled platform centered on people. Founded by Michael Schaefer , the company was built on the belief that lasting success begins with developing leaders before developing producers. After earning his master's degree in finance with plans to become a financial planner, Schaefer entered the insurance industry to strengthen his communication and sales skills and soon recognized an opportunity to build a different kind of organization. After several years in the captive insurance model, he transitioned to the independent brokerage space, giving advisors greater flexibility to serve clients through a broader range of products while creating more opportunities for growth. Today, Max Out Financial has grown to approximately 75 advisors nationwide and is developing MaxOS™, its proprietary AI-enabled advisor platform designed to redefine how advisors build relationships, serve clients, and grow their businesses. By combining intelligent technology with values-based leadership and financial education, the platform allows advisors to spend less time on administrative work and more time delivering personalized financial guidance. Guided by the principles of faith, family, fitness, and finances, the organization integrates daily Bible studies, leadership development, team fitness initiatives, and ongoing financial education into its culture, creating an environment where success is measured not only by business performance but also by personal growth, stronger families, wise financial stewardship, and lasting community impact.

"Insurance has never been just about selling policies," said Schaefer. "Our responsibility is to help people build better lives. If we can help someone create financial freedom, become a stronger leader, strengthen their family, and positively impact their community, then we've accomplished something much bigger than business."

That philosophy extends directly into the company's investment in technology. While many organizations view artificial intelligence as a way to replace people, Max Out Financial believes AI should empower them. The company's technology strategy is centered on eliminating repetitive administrative work, organizing information more intelligently, and creating more opportunities for meaningful human interaction. At the heart of that strategy is MaxOS™, Max Out Financial's proprietary AI-enabled advisor platform. Designed as the operational backbone of the organization, MaxOS™ brings together client relationship management, intelligent automation, advisor support, and business operations into a unified technology ecosystem. Rather than requiring advisors to navigate multiple disconnected software platforms, MaxOS™ simplifies workflows and provides a more intuitive, efficient way to manage their businesses. The platform integrates AI-powered CRM capabilities, intelligent client communications, lead nurturing, onboarding support, workflow automation, document management, policy servicing, and operational analytics into a single experience. As the platform evolves, artificial intelligence will organize client information, automate administrative processes, surface business opportunities, recommend next best actions, and provide advisors with timely insights that strengthen client relationships and improve decision-making. Beyond improving operational efficiency, MaxOS™ reflects the company's broader vision for the future of financial services. Max Out Financial believes the most successful advisors will combine intelligent technology with empathy, trust, and thoughtful financial guidance, allowing technology to manage complexity behind the scenes so advisors can focus on the relationships that create long-term value. Beyond its investment in technology, Max Out Financial distinguishes itself through its commitment to financial education. Drawing on Schaefer's background in finance, advisors receive ongoing education in wealth building, retirement planning, tax-efficient business structures, cash flow management, and long-term financial discipline. The objective is not simply to help advisors generate income, but to preserve wealth, build financial independence, and become more effective guides for the clients they serve. This commitment is reinforced through mentorship, leadership development, accountability, and a culture centered on service. As Max Out Financial continues expanding nationwide, the company believes artificial intelligence will become foundational to every successful insurance organization and intends to remain at the forefront through the continued evolution of MaxOS™. Schaefer envisions building a billion-dollar organization within the next five years, creating opportunities for advisors, strengthening communities, and expanding the company's charitable impact.

"We're building a legacy company," said Schaefer. "Success isn't measured by what we accumulate. It's measured by the lives we change, the people we develop, and the impact we leave behind. Our goal is to build an organization that serves people for generations."

As artificial intelligence continues transforming financial services, Max Out Financial believes the future of insurance will not be defined by technology alone. It will belong to organizations that successfully combine innovation with trust, automation with human judgment, and operational excellence with authentic relationships. Through MaxOS™, values-driven leadership, and an unwavering commitment to financial education, Max Out Financial is creating a new blueprint for the modern insurance agency. The company is demonstrating that technology is at its best not when it replaces people, but when it enables them to become more knowledgeable, more efficient, and more impactful in the lives of the clients they serve.

About Max Out Financial:

Max Out Financial is a nationally expanding insurance organization dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners build long-term financial security through personalized insurance solutions and leadership-driven service. Founded by Michael Schaefer, the company combines values-based leadership, financial education, and AI-powered operational systems to empower advisors while delivering an exceptional client experience. Built on the core principles of faith, family, fitness, and finances, Max Out Financial is committed to developing leaders, strengthening communities, and redefining the future of the insurance industry through innovation, integrity, and lasting impact.

Media Contact:

Website: https://maxoutfinancialagency.com/

Ramya Robinson

rr@omnipublic.global

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