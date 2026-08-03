AirSculpt Technologies Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report second quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Monday, August 10, 2026, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13761751 or by clicking this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.airsculpt.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

The Company also announced it will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on August 11, 2026. Management will host a presentation at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and hold investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investors.airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact:

Allison Malkin

Partner, ICR Inc.

AirSculpt@icrinc.com