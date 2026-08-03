Xos Releases White Paper Mapping the 117 MWh Zero-Emission Power Gap Across LA28’s Olympic Venues

LA28’s twin commitments, 100% renewable electricity at every venue and no new permanent infrastructure, cannot both be met by diesel generators or by permanent grid connections

The white paper identifies more than 117 MWh of daily venue power demand across 40+ venues and nine geographic zones, based on published benchmarks and stated planning assumptions

Xos already has eight Xos Hub™ units deployed with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a provider of electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging and power solutions, today released Powering the Venues: A Zero-Emission Venue Power Solution for the LA 2028 Games, a detailed analysis of the energy challenge facing the venues of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The white paper examines the power required to run more than 40 competition venues on renewable energy without permanent grid infrastructure, and finds that neither of the two conventional options, diesel generators or permanent grid connections, can satisfy both of the commitments LA28 has made.

This white paper proposes the Xos AC Power Hub and Xos Solar System ecosystem as an alternative to both diesel and permanent infrastructure. Its central finding is that LA28’s two defining commitments, 100% renewable electricity at every venue and a radical reuse policy that returns every temporary venue to its original state and leaves no new permanent infrastructure behind, rule out the conventional approaches: diesel generators cannot meet the zero-emission standard, and permanent grid connections, the method Paris 2024 used, leave behind exactly the fixed infrastructure LA28 has committed not to build. Mobile, modular power that deploys in days and redeploys after the Games is the only option that meets both commitments at once.

From Two Commitments to One Solution

The two conventional options each fail a different commitment. Diesel powered temporary venues at recent Games at scale, with 46 generators at the Beijing 2008 broadcast center and 4 million liters of fuel across London 2012, but it cannot meet a zero-emission standard. Permanent grid connections are clean where the grid is clean, yet they conflict with LA28’s commitment to return every temporary venue to its original state.

Diesel powered temporary venues at recent Games at scale, with 46 generators at the Beijing 2008 broadcast center and 4 million liters of fuel across London 2012, but it cannot meet a zero-emission standard. Permanent grid connections are clean where the grid is clean, yet they conflict with LA28’s commitment to return every temporary venue to its original state. The venue network requires significant daily energy. The white paper identifies more than 117,000 kWh (117 MWh) of daily venue power across 40+ sites in nine geographic zones, for lighting, broadcast, communications, security, catering, and competition operations, delivered entirely from renewable sources without permanent grid infrastructure and during peak summer grid demand.

The white paper identifies more than 117,000 kWh (117 MWh) of daily venue power across 40+ sites in nine geographic zones, for lighting, broadcast, communications, security, catering, and competition operations, delivered entirely from renewable sources without permanent grid infrastructure and during peak summer grid demand. Paris 2024 proved a zero-emission Games is possible, but not portable. Its grid-connection method depended on conditions Los Angeles does not share: venues within a 10-kilometer radius, a national grid already 95% emissions-free, and a policy that welcomed permanent connections. LA28’s venues stretch across nine zones, its grid runs at 64% clean energy today, and its reuse policy rules out permanent infrastructure.

Its grid-connection method depended on conditions Los Angeles does not share: venues within a 10-kilometer radius, a national grid already 95% emissions-free, and a policy that welcomed permanent connections. LA28’s venues stretch across nine zones, its grid runs at 64% clean energy today, and its reuse policy rules out permanent infrastructure. The Xos ecosystem is designed to address what neither conventional option can: deployment in days not months, grid-independent operation at remote venues such as Sepulveda Basin, Long Beach, and Malibu, peak-demand buffering at grid-connected sites, and renewable energy that can be traced from source to load rather than claimed through certificates.

deployment in days not months, grid-independent operation at remote venues such as Sepulveda Basin, Long Beach, and Malibu, peak-demand buffering at grid-connected sites, and renewable energy that can be traced from source to load rather than claimed through certificates. How the Xos AC Power Hub works. Each mobile, battery-buffered unit draws on a 210, 420, or 630 kWh LFP battery and delivers up to 150 kW of AC power across two independent channels, up to 300 kW total on the Hub 630, accepting input from multiple sources at once, including on-site solar, and standing up within days with no permits, no excavation, and nothing installed permanently. Units are modular and scale across a venue to 6.3 MWh. The paired Xos Solar System generates 90 kW of solar output from 152 panels, feeding the Hub with no utility connection at all.

Each mobile, battery-buffered unit draws on a 210, 420, or 630 kWh LFP battery and delivers up to 150 kW of AC power across two independent channels, up to 300 kW total on the Hub 630, accepting input from multiple sources at once, including on-site solar, and standing up within days with no permits, no excavation, and nothing installed permanently. Units are modular and scale across a venue to 6.3 MWh. The paired Xos Solar System generates 90 kW of solar output from 152 panels, feeding the Hub with no utility connection at all. The Xos ecosystem is already sized to the venues. The white paper maps 37 units across three venue archetypes (grid-buffered, full ecosystem, and off-grid solar-led), totaling roughly 9.1 MW of installed Hub power and 20,160 kWh of storage, with each venue equipped only to what its conditions require.

The white paper maps 37 units across three venue archetypes (grid-buffered, full ecosystem, and off-grid solar-led), totaling roughly 9.1 MW of installed Hub power and 20,160 kWh of storage, with each venue equipped only to what its conditions require. The equipment is mobile and can redeploy after the Games. Because every unit is mobile, the fleet can redeploy when the Games close, into uses such as emergency power for wildfire and heat events, cooling and community resource centers, film and television production, and live events, rather than being dismantled or returned to a rental pool.





“Powering every venue on renewable energy, across nine zones, without leaving a single permanent connection behind is a specific infrastructure challenge, and it is the one this white paper answers. Diesel breaks the zero-emission promise and permanent grid lines break the reuse promise, while mobile energy storage meets both: it deploys in days, redeploys between venues, and leaves lasting clean-energy infrastructure for the region afterward. Xos has operated its Hub platform in Los Angeles for years, and the AC Power Hub is built on that platform for the scale, the timeline, and the two commitments that define these Games,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

Built on Infrastructure Already in Place

Xos brings direct experience in this market to the analysis. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles and has deployed eight Xos Hub™ units, its mobile DC fast-charging system, with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the municipal utility of the City of Los Angeles. Its customers include Highland Electric Fleets, the Games’ official electric school bus provider, and Blue Bird Corporation, a Xos powertrain customer. The AC Power Hub is designed in California and manufactured on an existing Xos line in Tennessee, is Buy American compliant, holds UL1973, UL1741, and UL9540A test data, and is available to public buyers through Sourcewell, GSA, and OMNIA Partners procurement vehicles.

“The framework for the Games is largely defined: the venues, the sustainability commitments, the timeline. What is still open is how clean, reliable power reaches more than 40 venues across nine zones without a multi-year utility construction queue and without leaving infrastructure behind,” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer of Xos. “Mobile energy storage answers that with power that can be deployed where it is needed, sized to each venue, and moved as operations change, which is the capability Xos has spent years building into the Hub.”

Xos developed Powering the Venues to support the planning now underway for zero-emission operations at the 2028 Games, and to show how mobile energy storage can be deployed in time to meet the region’s goals. The white paper is available to qualified media and stakeholders through the contacts below.

Download the white paper here .

About Xos

Xos is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, and other factors described in Xos’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Diana Carvajal

Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations

marketing@xostrucks.com